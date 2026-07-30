Singapore and Bengaluru July 30, 2026 - ADA, The Data and AI Experience Company, today announced it has completed acquisition of Algonomy, a leader in agentic decisioning for retail. The deal strengthens the company’s intelligent growth platform with AI decisioning technology, closing the gap from data and insight to a fully agentic experience, and extending its reach to 34 combined markets across APAC, the US, MENA, and Europe.

The retail technology firm built on the legacy of Manthan and RichRelevance, is trusted by over 400 leading brands globally for delivering autonomous, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Together, the both companies complete a platform that understands the customers and acts for them. Every customer signal runs through a data foundation, where artificial intelligence agents drive real-time decisions to determine the right price, offer, product, message and then delivers a personalized response across every touchpoint, simultaneously.