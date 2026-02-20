NEW DELHI | February 20, 2026: During the India AI Impact Summit, Eros Innovation unveiled Eros Universe, a platform empowering creators through artificial intelligence. Built upon proprietary Large Cultural Models (LCMs), this marks the initial major rollout of India-originated, culturally attuned AI systems. ErosGenAI – the firm's AI arm – created this LCM framework to surpass standard large language models. It integrates regional narrative styles, emotional depth, character development, and storytelling conventions specific to diverse Indian contexts. The system includes:

LCM for reasoning about plots and feelings

LCVM (Large Cultural Vision Model) focused on visual composition and acting from film archives

LCEM (Large Cultural Environment Model) for authentic, locale-inspired scenes and immersive spaces Training drew from more than 1.5 trillion tokens of licensed, vetted content spanning 50 years of movies and music. Eros Universe operates on fully compliant, India-governed infrastructure featuring cleared datasets, permissioned use of personas, transparent tracking, and adherence to national regulations. It grants access to over 12,000 motion pictures plus 100,000 figures, allowing users to generate fresh content in protected, rule-bound settings under local oversight. As a rights-respecting hub for the creator space, the app seeks to foster meaningful income opportunities in smaller cities (Tier 2 and Tier 3) via assisted narrative crafting, acting simulation, and production tools. To boost participation, the firm introduced a $5 million (₹42+ crore) Global Creator Acceleration Program funding innovative film, series, and music ventures inside this environment.

Kishore Lulla, Founder of Eros Innovation, emphasized constructing foundational technology so storytellers can engage directly in digital markets while safeguarding heritage value and earnings from Indian tales. Shri S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, noted that efforts like this LCM initiative and platform support the IndiaAI Mission's goal: establishing the nation as a worldwide force in ethical, indigenous intelligence rooted in tradition and protected IP. Based in the Isle of Man with presence in London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, Eros Innovation operates as a debt-free cultural-tech entity valued independently at $2 billion, holding $1 billion+ in assets. Its portfolio covers intelligence, media, health, learning, and advanced infrastructure via units such as Eros GenAI, Eros Brahmand, Eros Tokenex, Eros AIPark, Eros LifeScience, and Eros AIVidya.

By debuting Eros Universe at this prominent national gathering, the organization highlighted India's shift – from mere adopter to active developer of context-aware intelligence that enriches the worldwide creative sector.