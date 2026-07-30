The historic halls of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, resonated with celebration, recognition, and the spirit of global excellence at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted by The Brand Story. The prestigious gathering brought together some of the world’s most respected organisations, industry pioneers, policymakers, and visionary leaders to honour outstanding achievements in innovation, leadership, and business development. In a momentous recognition of excellence, innovation, and unwavering customer trust, Mana Projects has been honoured with both the Global Most Trusted Brand Award and the Global Leading Brand Award at the prestigious GBLC 2026, held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London.

For over 26 years, Mana Projects has been shaping the future of urban living through thoughtfully designed residential communities that seamlessly blend nature, innovation, and modern lifestyles. With more than 10 million square feet delivered across 30+ landmark projects and over 15,000 satisfied homeowners, the company has built a reputation that extends far beyond construction; it has built trust. The award recognises organisations that consistently uphold transparency, integrity, and customer confidence. For the organisation, trust is not merely a promise; it is a measurable outcome reflected in on-time delivery, ethical business practices, responsive service, and uncompromising quality standards. Every development is guided by a philosophy of accountability and openness. Customers receive regular construction updates, venture milestones are communicated transparently, and all developments adhere to strict regulatory and quality frameworks, including RERA compliance and multi-stage quality audits. This commitment has resulted in a loyal client base, with nearly 25–30% of sales in recent years coming from repeat buyers and referrals, an extraordinary testament to customer satisfaction and confidence.

The company’s strong governance, ethical practices, and customer-centric initiatives, including the Mana Owner Referral Scheme (MORS), have strengthened its reputation as a trusted developer while fostering long-term client loyalty. Guided by its philosophy of "Live Brilliantly," it continues to redefine urban living through landmark developments such as India’s first vertical forest tower and Bengaluru’s largest 100+ acre child-centric township. What distinguishes the organisation is its unique ability to integrate nature, engineering, and imagination into every community. Developments are strategically planned around natural sunlight, ventilation, and green landscapes, ensuring residents experience healthier, more sustainable living environments. Signature projects by the company exemplify this vision and have become benchmarks for modern residential excellence.

Strengthened by its strategic focus on Bengaluru’s high-growth South-East corridor, the company has over 28 million square feet under development, helping shape one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets. Beyond construction, it is committed to social and environmental responsibility through lake rejuvenation, plantation drives, digital classroom initiatives, and sustainable growth. Guided by innovation, transparency, sustainability, and a customer-first approach, it continues to create meaningful living experiences while building lasting reliance through consistently delivered promises. The recognition stands as a celebration of the company’s extraordinary legacy and its continued commitment to shaping the future of urban living. By combining trust, innovation, and excellence, it is not merely building homes; it is building communities, aspirations, and a brighter future for generations to come.

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TBS, said Mana Projects has established itself as a benchmark for trust, quality, and customer-centricity in the real estate sector. Its unwavering commitment to transparency, timely delivery, and excellence has earned the confidence of thousands of homeowners. We are delighted to congratulate the company on receiving the recognition at the GBLC 2026. Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, TBS, said, "Mana Projects represents the future of modern urban development through its exceptional blend of innovation, sustainability, and visionary leadership. The brand’s ability to consistently create landmark communities while maintaining the highest standards of integrity makes it truly deserving of these prestigious global recognitions. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for winning the recognitions at the GBLC 2026."

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