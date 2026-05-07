RDash, an AI-powered construction management software backed by Y Combinator, Stellaris, and Zacua Ventures, today announced the appointment of Rajeev Mittal as Strategic Advisor. As the strategic advisor, he will guide the team on the go-to-market strategy, enterprise growth, and partner ecosystem development as the company expands across India and the Globe. About Rajeev Mittal Rajeev brings nearly four decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses across the Asia Pacific region. He has held Managing Director and General Manager roles at some of the world’s most influential technology companies, including Autodesk, Microsoft, Oracle, and UiPath. At Microsoft India, he grew the SMB and Partners business 15x in seven years to multi-hundred-million USD, widely regarded as one of the most remarkable growth stories in enterprise tech. At UiPath, as Managing Director for India, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s go-to-market presence from the ground up, building the sales organisation, driving exponential revenue growth, and scaling the business into one of the region’s most compelling enterprise software success stories. Under his leadership, Autodesk India became one of the fastest-growing subsidiaries worldwide. Beyond his corporate leadership, Mr. Mittal has advised several high-growth startups, helping founders navigate scale, market strategy, and enterprise sales.

“Construction is one of the largest and most underserved industries when it comes to technology adoption. What RDash is building is genuinely differentiated: AI isn’t a feature anymore, it’s the foundation. I have seen firsthand how technology can transform markets when the product is right and the team has conviction, and they has both. I am excited to work with the team to help accelerate this vision and bring enterprise-grade adoption to scale.” — Rajeev Mittal Role and Focus As Strategic Advisor, Mr. Mittal will guide the team on two focus areas: Go-To-Market Strategy : Equipped with the experience of managing large multi-tiered and multi-geographic software sales teams along with his direct exposure with the construction sector from his Managing Director stint at Autodesk, Mr. Mittal shall advise the leadership on how to build and scale the sales motion across India, UAE, and other countries.

: Equipped with the experience of managing large multi-tiered and multi-geographic software sales teams along with his direct exposure with the construction sector from his Managing Director stint at Autodesk, Mr. Mittal shall advise the leadership on how to build and scale the sales motion across India, UAE, and other countries. Enterprise Partnerships: Building relationships with large construction companies, EPC players, real estate developers, and technology partners. His experience as Managing Director at Autodesk India & SAARC gives him direct and relevant credibility in how large-scale construction organisations evaluate and adopt technology. “Having Rajeev on board is a force multiplier for us. His deep understanding of enterprise technology markets, his experience in building partner ecosystems at scale, and his relationships across the industry are exactly what we need as we move into our next phase of growth. We are delighted to have him alongside us on this journey.”

—Amit Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, RDash About RDash RDash is an AI-powered construction management software that unifies site teams, procurement, design, and finance — out of the box. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the platform enables construction businesses to improve project visibility, control costs, and drive operational efficiency through technology-enabled and AI-driven processes. 350+ companies, including ICICI Bank, Danube, JSW Homes, and Simpliworks use RDash to achieve up to 10% reduction in project costs and up to 20% reduction in delivery time.