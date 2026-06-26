Gurugram's commercial real estate market continues to witness strong demand, driven by growing consumer spending, expanding residential catchments, and the rise of experience-led retail destinations. While newer micro-markets have seen significant development, Old Gurugram remains one of the city's most densely populated and commercially active regions, creating opportunities for modern infrastructure that can serve evolving consumer needs.

Addressing this opportunity, SPJ Vedatam is emerging as a next-generation commercial destination in Sector 14, Gurugram. Spread across 4.15 acres, the development is designed to integrate retail, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences within a single ecosystem.

The project benefits from a strategic location that serves a catchment of 5 lac people and more than 21 established sectors, including Sector 14, 15, 17, 29, and Palam Vihar. With over 1,100 parking spaces and connectivity to major road networks including NH48, airport and Dwarka Expressway, the development is positioned to serve a large and established consumer base. Located approximately 25 minutes from IGI Airport, it offers accessibility for both residents and visitors.