Asia Cup 2025 drama: Pakistan vs UAE match delayed by an hour - Reports

Asia Cup 2025 drama: Pakistan vs UAE match delayed by an hour - Reports

Pakistan risks losing USD 16m in revenue and its credibility as Asian Cricket Council chair, led by Mohsin Naqvi, if it withdraws from the Asia Cup amid the referee row.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

The Asia Cup was plunged into fresh turmoil on Wednesday as reports emerged that Pakistan’s cricket team had yet to leave its team hotel for the scheduled match against the UAE. With the toss only minutes away, uncertainty loomed large over whether Salman Agha’s men would take the field. The latest report from Dubai suggests that the Pakistan vs UAE match has been delayed by an hour.
 
Pakistan refuses to board team bus
 
According to multiple reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) directed the team management to remain at the hotel while deliberations continued with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The move followed the ICC’s rejection of PCB’s demand to remove Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament.
 
 
The UAE squad, meanwhile, had already arrived at the venue 20 minutes earlier. The contrast highlighted the gravity of Pakistan’s standoff, with broadcasters and match officials left waiting for clarity.
 
Fallout from handshake row

The PCB’s frustration with Pycroft stems from Sunday’s fiery India–Pakistan clash, where Indian players, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided handshakes with their opponents. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest, while head coach Mike Hesson faced the media instead.
 
In its complaint, the PCB accused Pycroft of instructing Agha against handshakes both at the toss and at the end of the game, actions the board argued were “contrary to the spirit of cricket.” The letter to ICC general manager Wasim Khan alleged that Pycroft’s conduct violated MCC laws, adding that his role had “brought disrepute to the game.”
 
What’s at stake
 
The PCB has cancelled media briefings since Tuesday evening and delayed its departure from the hotel, raising questions about the fate of the fixture against the UAE. According to the original travel plan, the team was due to leave at 4:30 pm local time. The media reports suggest the PCB may make a formal announcement soon, but no decision had been communicated at the time of writing.
 
Pakistan’s escalating protest also carries significant financial implications. Should the team withdraw, it risks forfeiting close to USD 16 million in revenue and undermining its standing as the chair of the Asian Cricket Council, currently held by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.
 
Big picture
 
The episode has transformed what was supposed to be a routine Asia Cup fixture into a political flashpoint. The UAE match, which should have been about cricketing merit, is now overshadowed by boardroom brinkmanship.
 
For the PCB, standing firm against Pycroft is being projected as a fight for “fairness.” For the ICC, accommodating such demands risks setting a dangerous precedent. As the clock ticks towards the toss, the question is whether Pakistan will walk out onto the field—or off the tournament altogether.

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

