Champions Trophy SA vs ENG: Pitch report and key stats of Karachi stadium

The match between South Africa and England is the last Group B match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

South Africa and England will compete in the 11th group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played at the historic National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1.
 
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, started their tournament on a high note with a convincing victory over Afghanistan. Meanwhile, England’s campaign has been disappointing, as they have already been eliminated after consecutive losses.
 
As the two teams prepare for this contest, attention turns to how the Karachi pitch will influence the game.
 
Karachi cricket stadium: pitch report for SA vs ENG Champions Trophy clash 
 
The National Stadium in Karachi has provided a fair contest between batters and bowlers in the Champions Trophy 2025. While batters have thrived on the pitch’s pace and bounce during the afternoon, bowlers have found assistance later in the game. The surface does not offer much seam movement, making variation and hitting the deck crucial for pacers. As the match progresses, the pitch is likely to slow down, bringing spinners into play. Given that teams batting first have won both matches at this venue, the toss-winning team may opt to set a total to capitalize on the conditions. 

Pitch report from Karachi: It's pretty warm out here, the good news is that there is no chance of rain today. Talking about the dimensions, 62m to my left and 67m to my right and 79m down the ground. It's the quickest outfield in the tournament so there's value for shots. A lot of cracks, looks very Australian in nature, it's not going to hurt the batters much. After dark, it turns more for the spinners. South Africa have already played here against Afghanistan so that gives them an advantage. It looks like a very good surface for batting, reckon Shaun Pollock and Ramiz Raja.

 
 
Karachi Cricket Stadium: Key Stats
 
The National Stadium in Karachi has hosted 57 ODIs, with the home side (Pakistan) winning 26, the visiting teams securing 22 victories, and neutral teams winning 7 matches, while 2 games ended with no result. The venue has seen an almost equal success rate for teams batting first (27 wins) and chasing (28 wins). The highest team total recorded here is 374/4 by India against Hong Kong in 2008, while the lowest total is 115 all out by Bangladesh against Pakistan in 2008. The highest successful chase was 355/4 by Pakistan against South Africa in 2025, whereas the lowest total successfully defended was 258/7 by West Indies against Pakistan in 1987. The average first-innings score at this ground is 247. Individually, Viv Richards holds the highest score (181 off 125 balls vs Sri Lanka in 1987), while Ajantha Mendis recorded the best bowling figures (6/13 in 8 overs vs India in 2008). The stadium has witnessed 38 centuries, 146 fifties, 319 sixes, and 2,235 fours. The highest partnership stands at 260 runs, shared by Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha for Pakistan against South Africa in 2025. 
Highest team totals in Karachi cricket stadium (ODIs)
 
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result  Date
India 374/4 50 7.48 1 Hong Kong Karachi Won 25-Jun-08
West Indies 360/4 50 7.2 1 Sri Lanka Karachi Won 13-Oct-87
Pakistan 355/4 49 7.24 2 South Africa Karachi Won 12-Feb-25
Pakistan 353/6 50 7.06 1 England Karachi Won 15-Dec-05
South Africa 352/5 50 7.04 1 Pakistan Karachi Lost 12-Feb-25
India 349/7 50 6.98 1 Pakistan Karachi Won 13-Mar-04
Pakistan 347/5 50 6.94 1 Zimbabwe Karachi Won 21-Jan-08
Pakistan 344/8 50 6.88 2 India Karachi Lost 13-Mar-04
Pakistan 334/6 50 6.68 1 New Zealand Karachi Won 05-May-23
Sri Lanka 332/8 50 6.64 1 Bangladesh Karachi Won 30-Jun-08
 

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

