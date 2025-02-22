Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Champions Trophy stands as one of cricket’s premier tournaments, held every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 2025 edition is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025, with the grand finale taking place on March 9, 2025. A total of eight teams will compete in the event, with the coveted title up for grabs.
  What is the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history?
 
As of February 2025, Australia holds the record for the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history. In the 2025 edition, they successfully chased down a daunting target of 352 runs, finishing with a total of 356/5 to defeat England.    
Highest successfull run chases in Champions Trophy
Date Teams Score Overs Target Opponents Ground
Feb, 22, 2025 Australia 356/5 47.3 352 England Gaddafi Stadium
June 1, 2017 England 308/2 47.2 306 Bangladesh The Oval
June 13, 2013 Sri Lanka 297/3 47.1 294 England The Oval
October 25, 1998 South Africa 283/4 46.4 282 England Dhaka
October 28, 2006 England 276/7 48.3 273 West Indies Ahmedabad
September 22, 2002 India 271/2 39.3 270 England Colombo (RPS)
October 15, 2000 New Zealand 265/6 49.4 265 India Nairobi (Gym)
September 21, 2004 England 262/4 46.3 260 Australia Birmingham
October 24, 1998 New Zealand 260/5 50 259 Zimbabwe Dhaka
November 2, 2006 West Indies 262/4 44 259 South Africa Jaipur
October 2, 2009 Australia 258/1 41.5 258 England Centurion
 
 

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Cricket England cricket team

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

