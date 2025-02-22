What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

The ICC Champions Trophy stands as one of cricket’s premier tournaments, held every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 2025 edition is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025, with the grand finale taking place on March 9, 2025. A total of eight teams will compete in the event, with the coveted title up for grabs.
What is the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history?
As of February 2025, Australia holds the record for the highest successful run chase in ICC Champions Trophy history. In the 2025 edition, they successfully chased down a daunting target of 352 runs, finishing with a total of 356/5 to defeat England.
|Highest successfull run chases in Champions Trophy
|Date
|Teams
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Opponents
|Ground
|Feb, 22, 2025
|Australia
|356/5
|47.3
|352
|England
|Gaddafi Stadium
|June 1, 2017
|England
|308/2
|47.2
|306
|Bangladesh
|The Oval
|June 13, 2013
|Sri Lanka
|297/3
|47.1
|294
|England
|The Oval
|October 25, 1998
|South Africa
|283/4
|46.4
|282
|England
|Dhaka
|October 28, 2006
|England
|276/7
|48.3
|273
|West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|September 22, 2002
|India
|271/2
|39.3
|270
|England
|Colombo (RPS)
|October 15, 2000
|New Zealand
|265/6
|49.4
|265
|India
|Nairobi (Gym)
|September 21, 2004
|England
|262/4
|46.3
|260
|Australia
|Birmingham
|October 24, 1998
|New Zealand
|260/5
|50
|259
|Zimbabwe
|Dhaka
|November 2, 2006
|West Indies
|262/4
|44
|259
|South Africa
|Jaipur
|October 2, 2009
|Australia
|258/1
|41.5
|258
|England
|Centurion