Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Aqib Javed focuses on cricket, downplays IND vs PAK rivalry pressure

Aqib Javed focuses on cricket, downplays IND vs PAK rivalry pressure

In a Pakistan-India clash, the energy is undeniably high, which adds to the excitement of the contest, but Javed insists that players should remain focused solely on the cricket itself.

Aqib Javed

Aqib Javed

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The intensity of Pakistan vs India encounters always ignites strong emotions, but for the players, it's just another professional challenge. Pakistan’s coach, Aqib Javed, emphasized that the hype surrounding these matches is mostly external.
 
“For the players, it’s just their job,” Javed explained. “It's a big honor, but it’s still a profession. You do your best, and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s just another match—one team wins, the other loses. So why the added pressure? Every game is different.”
 
In a Pakistan-India clash, the energy is undeniably high, which adds to the excitement of the contest, but Javed insists that players should remain focused solely on the cricket itself.   ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?
 
 
“What does the crowd do? When you perform well, they cheer. When you don’t, they turn on you, whether it’s in India or Pakistan. But as a player, your focus should be just the game. The crowd’s reactions should not be in your mind. It’s all about the bat and the ball.”
 
After their disappointing loss to New Zealand on the opening day, Pakistan is under pressure to secure points in this critical match. The stakes are even higher, considering that although Pakistan is the official host, they’re playing in Dubai, where India has already set up camp and played a match. This has led to some suggestions that India might be benefiting from a de facto home advantage. However, Javed dismissed those ideas.

Also Read

Australia vs England live score updates today

AUS vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Inglis-Carey script historic chase for AUS against ENG

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

Champions Trophy

What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

Virat Kohli

Virat needs to play with relaxed mind against Pakistan, says Manjrekar

 
“Most of Pakistan’s home fixtures have been played in the UAE from 2009 to 2019, so there’s no real advantage for India,” he said. “The players are accustomed to these conditions, and many have played in the PSL here, so there’s no issue with the venue.”
 
The pitch in Dubai is expected to behave differently compared to those in Pakistan. With the ILT20 having been played in the region recently, the surfaces are likely to be slower and lower than typical Pakistani pitches. 
 
“We have to assess the pitch and conditions here,” Javed added. “Are they similar to what we have back home, or are they different? We’ll adjust our strategy based on the pitch, conditions, and the opposition.”

More From This Section

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in Champions Trophy

Rishabh Pant

Champions Trophy: Will Rishabh Pant be available for India vs Pakistan tie?

Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill

India vs Pakistan match details in ICC CHampions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB embarrassed after Indian national anthem played during AUS vs ENG match

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon