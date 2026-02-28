Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

The fate of New Zealand's chances of semifinal qualification depends on the result of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match today

Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 3:01 PM IST
In what could be one of the most crucial Super 8 round matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a Group 2 clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, with the fate of Pakistan and New Zealand’s semifinal qualification chances hanging in the balance.
 
If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or chase down the target in 12.4 overs, they will overtake New Zealand and qualify for the semifinals; anything less and the Kiwis will go through.
 
Now, while team performance will be a key factor in the match, let’s take a look at how the Pallekele weather can affect the outcome of the match and the semifinal qualification scenario of Group 2. 
 

Pallekele weather forecast for Saturday

The weather in Pallekele for the Pakistan and Sri Lanka match is expected to be free of rain. The day so far has been clear and warm, allowing for a full, uninterrupted match.

According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to remain warm, with temperatures ranging between 31 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, and no rain is expected.
 
Notably, the weather in Pallekele has been unpredictable throughout the tournament and, if the match somehow gets washed out, it will be the Pakistan side that will be on the receiving end, as they will be knocked out of the tournament.
 
                                               
       
                                               

                        What happens if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets washed away?

If the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Friday, both sides will share one point each. Pakistan will then finish the round with two points to their name and Sri Lanka will have one point. This will also mean that Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament, with New Zealand joining England as the second team from Group 2 in the semifinals.

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

