India vs Pakistan win prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan win prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup match?

Who will win today's cricket match between India and Pakistan? Cricket pundits have backed India, but one can never be certain in a game like cricket, as Sourav Ganguly highlights.

India vs Pakistan: Who will emerge victorious today? What cricket pundits say

India vs Pakistan: Who will emerge victorious today? What cricket pundits say

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes India start as the stronger side against Pakistan in Sunday’s high-voltage ICC Men’s T20 World Cup group match in Colombo, but he has also warned against reading too much into past records. With the shortest format often shaped by one spell, one over or a single moment of brilliance, the contest at the R Premadasa Stadium remains far from predictable.  INDIA vs PAKISTAN TODAY: LIVE SCORE | LIVE STREAMING |  WEATHER LIVE UPDATES | PREVIEW | HANDSHAKE ROW
 
India enter the game on top of Group A with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are second with four points and an NRR of +0.932. India also hold a dominant 7-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup, but the build-up suggests another tense and closely fought encounter.
 
 
Ganguly: India stronger, but “40 overs will decide”
 
Speaking on JioHotstar, Ganguly said he does not believe in head-to-head figures or the favourites tag, especially in T20 cricket. However, he stressed that India appear better balanced.
 
“I don’t believe in head-to-head figures. I don’t believe in the favourites tag, especially in T20 cricket. What I believe is that India starts as a much stronger team than Pakistan,” Ganguly said.

He highlighted India’s depth across batting, pace, spin and fielding, but insisted the result will depend entirely on how the match unfolds on the day.
 
Bumrah key to India’s edge
 
Ganguly singled out Jasprit Bumrah as India’s biggest weapon, calling him a “game-changer” and the best white-ball fast bowler in the world.
 
“Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer. He is probably the best fast bowler in the world right now in white-ball cricket,” he said, praising his variations and control.
 
He also pointed to Bumrah’s battle with opener Sahibzada Farhan, suggesting Pakistan’s hopes will rest heavily on how well they handle Bumrah’s four-over spell.
 
Mongia: India favourites, but spin and conditions matter
 
Former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia also backed India as favourites but urged caution, pointing to Sri Lanka’s slow, spinner-friendly conditions.
 
“The wicket is slow, and spinners will dominate. While India start as favourites, they will have to be careful,” Mongia said.
 
He also praised Hardik Pandya’s form, calling him one of the best all-rounders in the T20 format and a player who could tilt the match decisively.
 
IND vs PAK Win Prediction: India hold the edge, but Pakistan remain dangerous
 
On paper, India look better placed due to balance, form and match-winners like Bumrah and Hardik. However, Pakistan’s unpredictability and the possibility of rain interruptions could quickly shift momentum.
 
India may start as favourites, but in a clash of this magnitude, one explosive innings or a sharp spell could change everything.

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

