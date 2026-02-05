Our flights are booked: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on IND vs PAK row

As the T20 World Cup 2026 draws nearer, India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has firmly stated that the team's preparations will remain unaffected by the ongoing uncertainty regarding Pakistan’s participation in their scheduled group match. Despite speculation about whether Pakistan will take the field against India, Suryakumar emphasized that India’s focus remains on preparing for the tournament as planned.

India’s Clear Mindset for World Cup 2026

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Final: RCB vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats At the captain's meet ahead of the tournament, Suryakumar made it clear that India’s stance is unwavering. "Our mindset is very clear. We haven’t said no to playing them; they are the ones who’ve said no. Our flights are booked, and we are going to Colombo. Our fixtures are ready, first USA, then Canada, and then we are off to Colombo," said Suryakumar. He reinforced that India will travel to Colombo and remain match-ready, regardless of whether Pakistan chooses to participate in the match or not.

ICC Protocols and Possible Forfeit

The situation has raised concerns about potential logistical and protocol challenges, especially if Pakistan fails to show up for the match. India Today had previously reported that India would strictly adhere to International Cricket Council (ICC) protocols, ensuring they meet all tournament obligations, including training sessions, media commitments, and waiting for instructions from the match referee. If Pakistan fails to take the field, the match could result in a forfeit in India’s favor.

Pakistan's Official Statement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had issued a statement confirming that their team would take part in the tournament but would not take the field against India. While the statement created further tension, India’s leadership remains focused on their preparations, confident that their plans will not be disrupted by external factors.

India’s Group Fixtures and Future Prospects

India’s group-stage matches are scheduled to begin on February 7, with a clash against the USA in Mumbai. They will then face Namibia in New Delhi on February 12, before the much-anticipated encounter with Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. India will round off their group fixtures with a match against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad. Should both India and Pakistan progress, a potential final rematch could offer a dramatic conclusion to the tournament.

Despite the tensions surrounding the Pakistan match, India remains focused on their cricketing goals and is fully prepared to follow ICC guidelines.