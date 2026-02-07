Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Pakistan entered the tournament under immediate pressure. An impending boycott of their group-stage clash against India means they effectively start two points behind

Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details

Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway today with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Salman Agha (Pakistan): Fresh pitch, rain around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass I've seen in SL. We're pacing three pacers and allrounders. Netherlands are a good side, we want to execute out plans.   Scott Edwards (Netherlands): We would have bowled first as well, but happy to bat first. You have four matches and you got to win three. We've been in India and Sri Lanka for the last month and a half now. Plenty of all-rounders, plenty of options for bowling and batting.  Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11  Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed   Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C &WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren 
 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Also Read

Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman wins the toss for PAK; opts to bowl

WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 live toss time

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs SCO preview, toss time, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony

ICC T20 world cup 2026 opening ceremony, performers list, live streaming

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup

T20 WC 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Mohd Siraj named as replacement for Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Pakistan vs the Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Pakistan vs the Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7.
 
What will be the venue for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Jasdeep Singh.

USA team not underdogs anymore, India just another opponent: Jasdeep Singh

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

T20 World Cup: PAK skipper Salman looking to avoid outside noise

Harshit Rana

Blow to India World Cup plans: Harshit Rana ruled out due to knee injury

Suryakumar Yadav

T20 World Cup 2026: India won't hesitate to play 2 spinners - Suryakumar

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on opening day: India vs USA at 7 PM IST

T20 WC 2026: India vs USA playing 11, preview, toss time, live streaming

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance