Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Pakistan entered the tournament under immediate pressure. An impending boycott of their group-stage clash against India means they effectively start two points behind
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway today with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
Also Read
Pakistan vs the Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
Pakistan vs the Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7.
What will be the venue for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo.
What time will the toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan T20 vs Netherlands T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs the Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:57 AM IST