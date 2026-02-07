Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway today with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Salman Agha (Pakistan): Fresh pitch, rain around. We want to use moisture. First time I've seen this much grass I've seen in SL. We're pacing three pacers and allrounders. Netherlands are a good side, we want to execute out plans. Scott Edwards (Netherlands): We would have bowled first as well, but happy to bat first. You have four matches and you got to win three. We've been in India and Sri Lanka for the last month and a half now. Plenty of all-rounders, plenty of options for bowling and batting. Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed Netherlands playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C &WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Pakistan vs the Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

