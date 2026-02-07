PAK vs NED T20 WC 2026: Colombo weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is finally underway, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening fixture of the marquee event at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The match is important for both teams as they look to start their campaign with a win.

Pakistan are coming in form with a 3-0 series win over Australia, while the Netherlands have been one of the most surprising teams in ICC events’ history. While form and performance will be key factors in the highly anticipated Saturday clash, eyes will equally be glued to the sky, as early weather predictions for Colombo suggest heavy rain in the afternoon, putting the match in danger of being shortened or washed out.

Check all the live updates of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here

Pakistan vs Netherlands weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions in Colombo are expected to be warm, humid, and potentially disruptive during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The day will begin with hazy sunshine and temperatures hovering around 30–31°C, but high humidity will push the RealFeel into the high 30s, making conditions uncomfortable for players and spectators alike. Rain chances remain low through the late morning, allowing for a likely on-time start.

There is a notable increase in precipitation risk from early afternoon onwards. Between 1 pm and 3 pm, the probability of showers rises sharply, with passing spells of rain expected to move through Colombo. Cloud cover will increase significantly during this phase, and winds from the north to north-northwest could gust above 20 km/h.

As the match progresses into the evening, rain chances gradually taper off, though overcast skies and sticky conditions are likely to persist. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 27–28°C, while humidity levels could exceed 80 per cent, making it a challenging evening under lights.

Overall, weather interruptions remain a real possibility, especially during the afternoon window.

Weather impact on toss

The toss for the opening fixture was won by Pakistan skipper Aalam Agha, who acknowledged the possibility of rain as he chose to bowl first in the match. He also said that with rain around, Pakistan will try to take advantage of moisture in the air and strike early with their pacers.

Check all the live updates of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here