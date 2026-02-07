ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI vs SCO preview, toss time, live streaming

West Indies will face Scotland in Group C, Match 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The West Indies, two-time T20 World Cup champions (2012 and 2016), are looking to reclaim the title after finishing fifth in the last edition, held on home soil. With a slightly changed squad this year, they are determined to make a strong push for their third championship. Shai Hope will captain the team, which includes seasoned players like Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, and Romario Shepherd as the backbone of their lineup.

Scotland, making their seventh appearance in the T20 World Cup, earned a late spot after Bangladesh’s withdrawal. Though they have secured seven wins in the tournament's history, Scotland will be hoping to make a bigger impact this time. Under the leadership of Richie Berrington, key players like George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, and Mark Watt will be crucial to their chances of success in this prestigious competition.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

West Indies playing 11: Shai Hope (C & WK), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein

Scotland playing 11: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WK), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Zainullah Ihsan ALSO READ: Mohd Siraj to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (WK), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Zainullah Ihsan

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Matches: 1

WI won: 0

SCO won: 1

Tie: 0

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

Scotland squad: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7.

What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Scotland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.