AUS vs IND: Rohit misses out on century, puts India ahead in revenge match

Rohit's 92 is the third-highest individual score in the T20 World Cup 2024 behind West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and Aaron Jones of the USA

AUS vs IND Rohit misses out on century, puts India ahead in revenge match. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, with an amazing 40-ball 92 against Australia in India's last Super 8 game in the T20 World Cup 2024, put the Indian team in an advantageous position in what is being touted as the 'revenge game' for the Indian team which lost to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. 

It is a must-win game for Australia and if India manages to beat them, they might get knocked out depending upon the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match later in the day (Tuesday according to IST). 

Check India vs Australia full scorecard here
Had Rohit hit the century, he would have become the second Indian to score a century in a T20 World Cup game. He could have joined the only other centurion in T20 World Cups from India- Suresh Raina in an elite list. 

Records Galore as Rohit lights up St Lucia | India vs Australia

  • Rohit Sharma hits fastest fifty, taking only 19 balls, in 2024 T20 World Cup.
  • Fastest fifty against Australia in all T20Is - 19 balls
  • First batter to hit 200 sixes in Men's T20 Internationals
  • Rohit Sharma is the only batter in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to score 50 runs in a powerplay.
  • Rohit's 8 sixes is the most an Indian batter hit in a T20 World Cup innings

Highest individual scores for India in T20 World Cups

101 S Raina vs SA Gros Islet 2010

92 Rohit Sharma vs Aus Gros Islet 2024

89* V Kohli vs WI Wankhede 2016

82* V Kohli vs Aus Mohali 2022

82* V Kohli vs Pak Melbourne 2022

Incidentally Raina, did it in the Caribbean when he smashed 101 off 60 balls at this ground in Gros Islet during the 2010 T20 World Cup. Back then, the ground was known as Beausejour Cricket Ground. 

Players with a T20 World Cup century to their name 

Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Ground Match Date Scorecard
CH Gayle (WI) 117 75 57 7 10 205.26 West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 11/09/07 T20I # 20
SK Raina (IND) 101 85 60 9 5 168.33 India v South Africa Gros Islet 02/05/10 T20I # 155
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 100 80 64 10 4 156.25 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe Providence 03/05/10 T20I # 157
BB McCullum (NZ) 123 72 58 11 7 212.06 New Zealand v Bangladesh Pallekele 21/09/12 T20I # 267
AD Hales (ENG) 116 97 64 11 6 181.25 England v Sri Lanka Chattogram 27/03/14 T20I # 387
Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) 111 96 62 10 5 179.03 Pakistan v Bangladesh Mirpur 30/03/14 T20I # 392
Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 103 91 63 10 5 163.49 Bangladesh v Oman Dharamsala 13/03/16 T20I # 534
CH Gayle (WI) 100 94 48 5 11 208.33 West Indies v England Wankhede 16/03/16 T20I # 537
JC Buttler (ENG) 101 104 67 6 6 150.74 England v Sri Lanka Sharjah 01/11/21 T20I # 1382
RR Rossouw (SA) 109 90 56 7 8 194.64 South Africa v Bangladesh Sydney 27/10/22 T20I # 1847
GD Phillips (NZ) 104 87 64 10 4 162.5 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Sydney 29/10/22 T20I # 1850

Rohit, during his knock, also became the first cricketer in T20 internationals to smash 200 sixes in the format. He leads the second-placed Martin Guptill of New Zealand by a huge margin.  

Rohit's 92 is the third-highest individual score in the T20 World Cup 2024 behind West Indies' Nicholas Pooran and Aaron Jones of the USA.

Highest scores in T20 World Cup 2024

Batter Runs Balls Sr Vs 4s 6s
Nicholas Pooran 98 53 184.91 Afghanistan 6 8
Aaron Jones 94 40 235 Canada 4 10
Rohit Sharma 92 39 235.9 Australia 7 8
Philip Salt 87 47 185.11 West Indies 7 5
Jos Buttler 83 38 218.42 United States 6 7



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

