Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:05 AM IST
Business Standard
T20 WC: It''s about adapting, says England's Tom Banton on new No 4 role

T20 WC: It''s about adapting, says England's Tom Banton on new No 4 role

Banton produced a composed unbeaten 63 to anchor a tricky chase and seal a nervy five-wicket victory, keeping England's Super Eights hopes alive.

Tom Banton, Batter of England cricket team

Tom Banton, Batter of England cricket team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England batter Tom Banton says he is relishing his new role at No.4, adding that he is now "older" and "more mature" with a better understanding of his game after guiding the team to a crucial win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

Banton produced a composed unbeaten 63 to anchor a tricky chase and seal a nervy five-wicket victory, keeping England's Super Eights hopes alive. 

"I think just a bit, obviously older, more mature, got a better understanding of my game," he said on what he did differently against Scotland on Saturday.

 

"When I came onto the scene, I remember at the start of that summer I was just about scraping into Somerset's second team.

"Then six months later, I was playing for England and traveling all over the world, which was great, but I've got more of an understanding.

"I have kind of, I don't know, just grown. I've learned a lot about myself. Not even anything to do with cricket," he said.

Primarily an opener, Banton first came back into the England side as a finisher.

He then missed out to Ben Duckett before replacing him again during the pre-World Cup tour of Sri Lanka.

Having got out cheaply for 2 against Nepal and 2 versus West Indies, there was immense pressure, with many questioning the batting order.

England were 13/2 when Banton came in under immense pressure but he settled down and later took charge in a 66-run partnership with Jacob Bethell.

On batting at No. 4, Banton said:  "It's is different, I won't lie... You come in probably against spin, or towards the end of the powerplay, depending how we go.

"The biggest one is like adapting to the scenario or the wicket. I found Wankhede a bit hard. Today, I feel like it was a pretty good wicket."  He stressed that adaptability has become a key word in the England dressing room.

"It's just reading the game and adapting - that's the biggest word at the moment in our changing room," he said.

"On a flat wicket, we're one of the best teams in the world but if we want to win the World Cup, especially if we're going to Sri Lanka, you're only going to have to adapt.

"Sometimes it's just about winning and winning ugly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup England cricket team Cricket News

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

