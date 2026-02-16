Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?
Afghan fans can watch live on Lemar TV with Pashto and Dari commentary. In UAE, tune into CricLife Max on TV or stream the match live on StarzPlay across the MENA region.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to field first against UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, banking on early assistance for bowlers in a morning start and a fresh pitch expected to ease out later in the day.
“We are going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, early morning game so the wicket is going to be softer and it is going to be better to bat on in the afternoon,” Rashid said at the toss.
The decision underlined Afghanistan’s strategy of exploiting any early movement or grip from the surface before conditions become more favourable for batting.
Rashid backs bowling-first call on fresh surface
Also Read
Rashid said the pitch looked “pretty hard” but believed the new wicket and the timing of the match would offer bowlers an advantage early on. He indicated that the surface was likely to play slower in the first session but could settle as the day progresses.
Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack will also be keen to test the surface, with Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad forming the core of the bowling unit.
Afghanistan aim to bounce back strongly
Reflecting on the team’s previous performance, Rashid admitted that the outcome was difficult but insisted the group had taken positives from the contest.
“It is pretty hard but that's something that's gone and we learn from it. We played one of the best games of cricket. We have to make the nation proud again and play good cricket,” he said.
His comments suggested Afghanistan remain upbeat despite recent setbacks and are focused on delivering a disciplined all-round display.
Confidence in camp, says Muhammad Waseem
Ahead of the match, Muhammad Waseem said the Afghanistan squad was confident but aware that the challenge would be different against a new opponent.
“Boys are confident but today is a different game, different opposition and we are ready for that,” Waseem said.
He also hinted that the ball could play a role early in the innings, reinforcing the belief that Afghanistan’s decision to field first could prove decisive.
One change as Farooqi sits out
Afghanistan made one change to their playing combination, with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi left out of the XI.
“One change. Farooqi is out,” Rashid confirmed.
The decision indicates Afghanistan are relying on a balanced attack featuring multiple spin options along with pace support from Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib.
Afghanistan vs UAE playing 11
Afghanistan’s playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
UAE Playing 11 today: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique
Afghanistan vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST