Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Afghan fans can watch live on Lemar TV with Pashto and Dari commentary. In UAE, tune into CricLife Max on TV or stream the match live on StarzPlay across the MENA region.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG vs UAE live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG vs UAE live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to field first against UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, banking on early assistance for bowlers in a morning start and a fresh pitch expected to ease out later in the day.
 
“We are going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, early morning game so the wicket is going to be softer and it is going to be better to bat on in the afternoon,” Rashid said at the toss.
 
The decision underlined Afghanistan’s strategy of exploiting any early movement or grip from the surface before conditions become more favourable for batting. 
 
 
Rashid backs bowling-first call on fresh surface

Also Read

Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

AFG vs UAE pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: AFG vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

USA cricket team

Sanjay's 68, bowlers seal 31-run win as USA stay alive for Super 8 round

Tom Banton, Batter of England cricket team

T20 WC: It''s about adapting, says England's Tom Banton on new No 4 role

Ishan Kishan

Win against Pakistan gives us confidence going forward: Ishan Kishan

 
Rashid said the pitch looked “pretty hard” but believed the new wicket and the timing of the match would offer bowlers an advantage early on. He indicated that the surface was likely to play slower in the first session but could settle as the day progresses.
 
Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack will also be keen to test the surface, with Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad forming the core of the bowling unit.
 
Afghanistan aim to bounce back strongly
 
Reflecting on the team’s previous performance, Rashid admitted that the outcome was difficult but insisted the group had taken positives from the contest.
 
“It is pretty hard but that's something that's gone and we learn from it. We played one of the best games of cricket. We have to make the nation proud again and play good cricket,” he said.
 
His comments suggested Afghanistan remain upbeat despite recent setbacks and are focused on delivering a disciplined all-round display.
 
Confidence in camp, says Muhammad Waseem
 
Ahead of the match, Muhammad Waseem said the Afghanistan squad was confident but aware that the challenge would be different against a new opponent.
 
“Boys are confident but today is a different game, different opposition and we are ready for that,” Waseem said.
 
He also hinted that the ball could play a role early in the innings, reinforcing the belief that Afghanistan’s decision to field first could prove decisive.
 
One change as Farooqi sits out
 
Afghanistan made one change to their playing combination, with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi left out of the XI.
 
“One change. Farooqi is out,” Rashid confirmed.
 
The decision indicates Afghanistan are relying on a balanced attack featuring multiple spin options along with pace support from Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib.
 
Afghanistan vs UAE playing 11
 
Afghanistan’s playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
 
UAE Playing 11 today: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique
 
Afghanistan vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

More From This Section

LIVE | India vs Pakistan full scorecard today

India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score on Feb 15

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats

T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather report

Colombo weather news: Overcast but no rain; IND vs PAK playing 11 - Abhishek, Kuldeep playing

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

Dominant India thump Pakistan by 61 runs, extend T20 World Cup edge to 8-1

India beat Pakistan by 61 runs

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC 2026: IND crush PAK by 61 runs; Qualify for Super 8 stage

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast