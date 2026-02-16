Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to field first against UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, banking on early assistance for bowlers in a morning start and a fresh pitch expected to ease out later in the day.

“We are going to bowl first. Fresh wicket, early morning game so the wicket is going to be softer and it is going to be better to bat on in the afternoon,” Rashid said at the toss.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers The decision underlined Afghanistan’s strategy of exploiting any early movement or grip from the surface before conditions become more favourable for batting.

Rashid backs bowling-first call on fresh surface

Rashid said the pitch looked “pretty hard” but believed the new wicket and the timing of the match would offer bowlers an advantage early on. He indicated that the surface was likely to play slower in the first session but could settle as the day progresses.

Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack will also be keen to test the surface, with Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad forming the core of the bowling unit.

Afghanistan aim to bounce back strongly

Reflecting on the team’s previous performance, Rashid admitted that the outcome was difficult but insisted the group had taken positives from the contest.

“It is pretty hard but that's something that's gone and we learn from it. We played one of the best games of cricket. We have to make the nation proud again and play good cricket,” he said.

His comments suggested Afghanistan remain upbeat despite recent setbacks and are focused on delivering a disciplined all-round display.

Confidence in camp, says Muhammad Waseem

Ahead of the match, Muhammad Waseem said the Afghanistan squad was confident but aware that the challenge would be different against a new opponent.

“Boys are confident but today is a different game, different opposition and we are ready for that,” Waseem said.

He also hinted that the ball could play a role early in the innings, reinforcing the belief that Afghanistan’s decision to field first could prove decisive.

One change as Farooqi sits out

Afghanistan made one change to their playing combination, with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi left out of the XI.

“One change. Farooqi is out,” Rashid confirmed.

The decision indicates Afghanistan are relying on a balanced attack featuring multiple spin options along with pace support from Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib.

Afghanistan vs UAE playing 11

Afghanistan’s playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

UAE Playing 11 today: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique