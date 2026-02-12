T20 WC 2026 Group A updated points table: India, Pakistan, USA rankings

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Ishan Kishan hits 20-ball fifty, scores 28 runs in a single over The T20 World Cup 2026 began with a bang as the fans got to witness three exciting encounters that saw Pakistan and defending champions India get back-to-back wins in their Group A matches. The Group A points table has already started taking shape with India and Pakistan tied at the top with 4 points each. India however, are ahead on net run rate after their 2 comfortable wins.

T20 World Cup Group A points table POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 India 2 2 0 0 0 1.45 4 2 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 0.24 4 3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.24 0 4 USA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.45 0 5 Namibia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

India go back on top with comfortable win Suryakumar Yadav and co. restored their top of the table status as they too got consecutive wins in the tournament with a comfortable win against Namibia tonight in New Delhi. They are above Pakistan on net run rate at the moment with the next game between the two arch rivals now on February 15. Pakistan get 2 in 2 to start tournament.

Pakistan defeated USA by 32 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash, finishing at 190/9. Sahibzada Farhan starred with 73 off 41 balls, supported by Babar Azam’s 46 off 28. Despite a late fightback from USA’s bowlers, led by Shadley van Schalkwyk (4 wickets), Pakistan managed to accelerate in the final overs. USA's chase of 191 began solidly but faltered after the dismissal of Shayan Jahangir for 49. Shubham Ranjane fought back with 45, but key wickets fell, and USA ended on 152/6, falling short by 32 runs.