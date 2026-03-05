Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the Super 8 group stage, registering four consecutive victories.

England (ENG) are set to face India (IND) in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.   Check IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in this high-pressure encounter.
 
England have displayed a smart and calculated approach throughout the tournament. The Three Lions finished second in Group C after securing three wins from four matches, defeating Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only setback in the group stage came against the West Indies, who beat them by 30 runs in Mumbai. However, England bounced back strongly in the Super Eight stage under the leadership of Harry Brook, topping their group by winning all three matches. Riding on strong momentum, the English side will be confident of challenging India in front of a packed home crowd.
 
 
India, meanwhile, became the fourth team to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the group stage, registering four consecutive victories. Their Super Eight campaign began with a defeat against South Africa, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side recovered quickly with two crucial wins to seal a knockout berth. As defending champions, India will aim to repeat their previous World Cup semi-final success against England and book a place in the final. 
 
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

