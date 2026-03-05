IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?
The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the Super 8 group stage, registering four consecutive victories.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
England (ENG) are set to face India (IND) in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. Check IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES here With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in this high-pressure encounter.
England have displayed a smart and calculated approach throughout the tournament. The Three Lions finished second in Group C after securing three wins from four matches, defeating Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only setback in the group stage came against the West Indies, who beat them by 30 runs in Mumbai. However, England bounced back strongly in the Super Eight stage under the leadership of Harry Brook, topping their group by winning all three matches. Riding on strong momentum, the English side will be confident of challenging India in front of a packed home crowd.
India, meanwhile, became the fourth team to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the group stage, registering four consecutive victories. Their Super Eight campaign began with a defeat against South Africa, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side recovered quickly with two crucial wins to seal a knockout berth. As defending champions, India will aim to repeat their previous World Cup semi-final success against England and book a place in the final.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:15 PM IST