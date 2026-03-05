IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

Check IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES here With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in this high-pressure encounter. England (ENG) are set to face India (IND) in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.With a place in the final at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in this high-pressure encounter.

England have displayed a smart and calculated approach throughout the tournament. The Three Lions finished second in Group C after securing three wins from four matches, defeating Nepal, Scotland, and Italy. Their only setback in the group stage came against the West Indies, who beat them by 30 runs in Mumbai. However, England bounced back strongly in the Super Eight stage under the leadership of Harry Brook, topping their group by winning all three matches. Riding on strong momentum, the English side will be confident of challenging India in front of a packed home crowd.

India, meanwhile, became the fourth team to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the group stage, registering four consecutive victories. Their Super Eight campaign began with a defeat against South Africa, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side recovered quickly with two crucial wins to seal a knockout berth. As defending champions, India will aim to repeat their previous World Cup semi-final success against England and book a place in the final.