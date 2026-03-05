Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Sanju's fiery 89 hands India early command in semifinal vs England

T20 WC: Sanju's fiery 89 hands India early command in semifinal vs England

Sanju had the chance to equal Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav's record of the second-most tons (4 tons) in T20I cricket, but he fell short by 11 runs from reaching the historic milestone

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:23 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson scored yet another blistering half-century against England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to boost India’s chances of keeping the title defence alive.
 
Sanju, who scored an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls against West Indies in India’s last Super 8 match, went on to score 89 runs off just 42 balls against England to hand India a fiery start in the match.
 
Sanju had the chance to equal Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav’s record of the second-most tons (4 tons) in T20I cricket, but he fell short by 11 runs from reaching the historic milestone.
 

Record partnership for India in T20 World Cup knockouts

Sanju Samson also stitched a brilliant 94-run tandem for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (39 runs off 18 balls), which is India’s highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 World Cup knockout match, surpassing Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa’s 84-run record against Australia in the 2007 semis in Durban. 

Sanju breaks Yuvraj’s record

Sanju in his 89-run innings hit seven sixes, which takes his total number of sixes in the format to 76. He is now seventh in the list of most sixes for India in T20Is, surpassing Yuvraj Singh’s record of 74 sixes.
 
Rohit Sharma (205 sixes), Suryakumar Yadav (178 sixes), Virat Kohli (124 sixes), Hardik Pandya (123 sixes), KL Rahul (99 sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (93 sixes) are the only batters above him in the list.  Most sixes for India in T20Is: 
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 4s 6s
RG Sharma 2007-2024 159 151 4231 121* 5 32 383 205
SA Yadav 2021-2026 112* 106 3265 117 4 25 297 178
V Kohli 2010-2024 125 117 4188 122* 1 38 369 124
HH Pandya 2016-2026 137* 107 2243 71* 0 9 164 123
KL Rahul 2016-2022 72 68 2265 110* 2 22 191 99
Abhishek Sharma 2024-2026 45* 44 1386 135 2 9 133 93
SV Samson 2015-2026 61* 53 1310 111 3 5 110 76
Yuvraj Singh 2007-2017 58 51 1177 77* 0 8 77 74
NT Tilak Varma 2023-2026 48* 44 1361 120* 2 6 109 69
Ishan Kishan 2021-2026 44* 44 1274 103 1 9 130 66
 
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

