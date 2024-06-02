T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: WI vs PNG Playing 11, live toss, telecast





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup opening ceremony time, performers, live streaming, telecast In today's second match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies will lock horns with associate nation Papua New Guinea (PNG) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. It is expected to be a stroll in the park for the West Indies against the minnows PNG given the former champions have the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell in their squad.

Why is the T20 World Cup 2024 important for West Indies cricket?

More than eight years after Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes at Eden Gardens gave them their second T20 world title, a wounded West Indies will look to redeem themselves at home.

Brathwaite had slammed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over to pull off one of the most astonishing chases that made the West Indies the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Their maiden triumph was in 2012.

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Playing 11

WI Playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Moite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Akeal Hosein

PNG Playing 11 probable: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming But what followed was years of agony as the team found itself lost in transition. In 2021, they endured four defeats in five games to make a Super 12 exit.

Worse was in store in the 2022 edition in Australia when they failed to qualify for the main round after shock defeats to minnows Scotland and Ireland.

It's been 2982 days since the memorable night at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, something they would be desperate to reclaim especially when the tournament is at home.





Squads: Their two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy is back as a coach and the Rovman Powell-led side already made its intention clear with a ruthless win over Australia in a warmup match.



Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua.



West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, West Indies (WI) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG) live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies will lock horns with Papua New Guinea in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

When will ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony will take place on June 2 ahead of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match, which is the second game of the tournament.

At what time will the WI vs PNG live toss take place on Sunday (June 2)?

The live toss between West Indies and PNG will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The WI vs PNG live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 2 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the WI vs PNG match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea in India.