Umpire line-ups announced for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals clash

The officiating panel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals has been officially announced, ensuring experienced hands are in place for the high-stakes clashes. With South Africa taking on New Zealand in Kolkata and India facing England in Mumbai, the ICC has appointed a mix of seasoned international umpires and match referees to oversee the proceedings.

Semi-Final 1: South Africa vs New Zealand (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires for the first semi-final at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Illingworth brings valuable experience, having been in the middle during South Africa’s semi-final win over Afghanistan in 2024, where the Proteas dismissed their opponents for just 56 runs and cruised to a nine-wicket victory.

Wharf, meanwhile, has been part of New Zealand's campaign this year, officiating their group-stage win over Afghanistan, making him well-versed with the Kiwis' playing style.

They will be supported by Nitin Menon as the third umpire and Rod Tucker as the fourth umpire. The match referee for the encounter will be former India pacer Javagal Srinath, ensuring strict adherence to the ICC’s regulations and protocols.

Semi-Final 2: India vs England (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

The second semi-final at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026, will feature Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker as on-field umpires. Gaffaney has prior semi-final experience, having officiated India’s 68-run win over England in the 2024 edition, and has been in charge of India’s matches against South Africa and the West Indies during this tournament.

Paleker has overseen two England matches, against West Indies and Scotland, as well as India’s victory over the Netherlands, providing him with insight into both teams’ strategies.

Adrian Holdstock will act as the third umpire, Paul Reiffel as the fourth umpire, and Andy Pycroft has been appointed as the match referee for the Mumbai clash.