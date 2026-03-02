Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Samson's hard work paid off, India deserve semifinal spot: Suryakumar

Samson's hard work paid off, India deserve semifinal spot: Suryakumar

India beat the West Indies by five wickets to set up a semifinal date with England, to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday said opening batter Sanju Samson got the reward for his hard work with an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, adding that India deserved to be in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

India beat the West Indies by five wickets to set up a semifinal date with England, to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

"Obviously it's a great feeling. It was like a quarterfinal game. The way the boys showed character, it was a great thing," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match.

"I always say good things happen to good people who wait. It's all his hard work that he was doing when he wasn't playing and now he's got the fruit," he replied when asked about Samson's innings.

 

"The way we played from the first game, I think we deserve to be there in Mumbai. But we won't think of it now. We will take the flight, get to Mumbai and see what to do. When there is no pressure, there is no pressure," he added.

Also Read

Shai Hope

Shai Hope takes blame after West Indies crash out of T20 World Cup 2026

Gautam Gambhir press conference

Cricket is a team game, credit should not go to only few: Gautam Gambhir

Still from India vs Afghnistan Test match in 2018

Afghanistan set for India tour featuring one Test and three ODIs in June

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

T20 WC: Why is Bumrah used differently in every game? Gambhir explains

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav

T20 WC: World Cups and bilateral series are different, says Gambhir

Suryakumar said India wanted to take the game deep as they knew the dew factor would assist them in the tall chase of 196. India replied with 199/5 in 19.2 overs.

"I feel everyone bowled according to the plans. We knew 200 is always a good score to chase. The ball comes on to the bat nicely because of the dew and our plan was to take the game deep."  West Indies skipper Shai Hope said his side was a few runs short, adding that they did not have a great start.

"Maybe a few (runs) short, especially on a chasing ground such as this. Probably (we) could have gone a bit more (hard) at the end. Sanju played a really good innings as well, have to give him credit. But it would have been good if we got a few more runs," Hope said.

He said the West Indies players adapted well to different conditions in the tournament.

"The way we adapted to different conditions, got to give the guys credit. Specially bowling in the powerplay. Akeal (Hosein) was very good, (Gudakesh) Motie as well once he came back in the team."  "Just couldn't get over the line today. You never want to end at this stage. One more game and we'd be in the semis and things go well and you're in the final for the big one," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 helped India chase down their highest target till date in T20 WC

T20 World Cup: Samson's heroics help India register record-chase in Kolkata

Sanju Samson was awarded the man of the match against West Indies

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: IND beat WI by 5 wickets to book semis berth vs ENG

All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals

T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

Sikandar Raza

Raza's lone brilliance not enough as South Africa head into semis unbeaten

Zimbabwe cricket team

T20 WC: Airspace closure in West Asia delays Zimbabwe's return home

Topics : Sanju Samson India cricket team Cricket News T20 cricket Suryakumar Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchJapan Visa Updates