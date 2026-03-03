Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International airspace restrictions leave WI cricket team stuck in India

International airspace restrictions leave WI cricket team stuck in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 11:03 AM IST
The West Indies cricket team's departure from India after its exit from the T20 World Cup has been delayed owing to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Cricket West Indies said it is working closely with the ICC and relevant government authorities for ensure safe travel of the players. Flight operations in the Gulf region are currently suspended with damage also reported at the Dubai International Airport, which is one the busiest in the world.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men's Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement.

 

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons."  The team lost to India in a must-win Super Eight match in Kolkata to bow out of the tournament. 

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time," the statement added.

Besides West Indies, Zimbabwe is also stranded in India due to the same reason.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Monday that the squad remains in Delhi, adding that while fresh travel arrangements are being worked out.

"The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket said in a statement on 'X'.

The ICC has activated contingency measures and is working with international carriers to secure alternative travel arrangements.

"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad's safe and timely return."  Zimbabwe lost by five wickets to South Africa in their final Super Eights match here on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West Indies cricket team

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

