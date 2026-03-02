T20 WC 2026: Pakistan players fined by PCB after Super 8 exit - Report

Pakistan’s entire squad from the T20 World Cup 2026 has reportedly been fined PKR 5 million (around $18,000) each by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the team’s disappointing campaign in the tournament.

Pakistan were knocked out in the Super Eight stage and failed to reach the semi-finals, extending their barren run in ICC men’s events to four consecutive tournaments.

Fines imposed after defeat to India

The financial penalties were reportedly communicated to the players soon after Pakistan’s group-stage loss to India. In that match, Pakistan suffered a heavy 61-run defeat, which reportedly prompted a strong reaction from the board.

According to a media report from ESPNcricinfo, the PCB clarified that the fines were not related to disciplinary matters but were imposed solely due to what the board viewed as an unsatisfactory on-field performance during the tournament.

Pakistan’s campaign ends in Super Eight stage

Pakistan managed to advance beyond the first round of the competition, avoiding a third straight early exit from the group stage. However, their progress stalled in the Super Eight round.

A rain-affected washout against New Zealand, followed by a defeat to England, left Pakistan in a difficult position in their group. Their qualification hopes then depended heavily on other results as well as a significant win in their final match.

Although Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their last Super Eight game, the margin of victory was not large enough to improve their net run rate sufficiently to secure a semi-final berth.

Rare punishment tied to performance

While the PCB has taken strict action against players in the past, sanctions have usually been linked to disciplinary issues rather than performance.

In this case, however, there were reportedly no disciplinary problems within the squad during the tournament. The penalties have been described as a response specifically to the standard of performance on the field, making the decision unusual.

Individual bright spots despite team disappointment

Despite Pakistan’s overall struggles, a few players delivered notable individual performances during the tournament.

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a remarkable campaign, breaking the record for the most runs scored in a single T20 World Cup edition. He also became the first player to score two centuries in the same tournament, providing one of the few bright moments in Pakistan’s otherwise disappointing campaign.