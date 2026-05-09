Arshdeep Singh's vlogs under spotlight as PBKS plan compliance meeting

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have not officially asked fast bowler Arshdeep Singh to stop creating vlogs or posting reels on his Instagram handle. However, the franchise is preparing to communicate a fresh advisory issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all players in an internal meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.

Arshdeep, who boasts over six million followers, is well known for his engaging social media presence, regularly sharing behind-the-scenes clips, travel moments, and vlog-style content that has made him one of the most followed Indian pacers online.

Franchise to brief players on new BCCI guidelines

According to the updated directive, players will now be required to share digital content only through official franchise-managed platforms rather than personal accounts.

CEO Satish Menon to lead the briefing

Initially, a PBKS co-owner was expected to speak to the squad during the meeting. However, due to a travel disruption, the owner could not reach Dharamsala in time. As a result, franchise CEO Satish Menon will now conduct the briefing and ensure players are informed about the updated expectations.

BCCI introduces strict conduct guidelines

The BCCI has circulated a detailed list of dos and don’ts covering IPL players, support staff, team officials, and franchise management. The guidelines include regulations on hotel access, guest interactions, smoking and vaping restrictions, and mandatory display of accreditation cards.

A key directive states: “The BCCI holds the Team Manager and/or the authorised person from the Franchise jointly and severally responsible for ensuring full compliance with the directives. Convene a mandatory team briefing within 48 hours of receipt of this Advisory to communicate its contents to all players and support staff and obtain a written acknowledgement from each player and support staff member confirming receipt and understanding of the directives,” as reported by Cricbuzz.

All IPL teams have been instructed to conduct internal meetings within 48 hours of receiving the advisory. Punjab Kings are expected to complete the process on Saturday evening, well within the deadline set by the board.