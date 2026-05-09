IPL 2026: RCB vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

RCB, after winning four of their first games, have lost three matches in their last five outings and have found themselves stuck in a congested mid-table battle with 12 points to their name. On the other hand, MI, with a convincing win over LSG in their last match, have kept their playoff hopes alive.

In terms of playing combination, RCB have been struggling with their middle order in recent games, with Jitesh Sharma scoring just 84 runs in his last eight matches, while skipper Rajat Patidar has also started to struggle with the bat. Tim David has been excellent, but Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd lack consistency. However, despite the losses, it is unlikely RCB will make many changes to their playing 11 for the MI game.

Meanwhile, MI have been boosted by the return to form of former skipper Rohit Sharma, but the form of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya is still a concern. Hardik missed the last game due to injury but is expected to return for the RCB game. However, despite their batters getting back in form, MI’s bowling still looks sub-par. They will need their bowlers to step up if they wish to avoid early elimination from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

IPL 2026: RCB vs MI playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Impact players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why is Riyan Parag not playing for RR against Gujarat today? Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

RCB vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

MI won: 19

RCB won: 16

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026 match on May 10: RCB vs MI live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 10 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 54 of IPL 2026 on May 10 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs MI take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 10.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs MI match.