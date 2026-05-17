Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for RR and DC here

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to get back to the front of the IPL 2026 playoff race as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

RR received a massive boost following LSG’s win over CSK on Friday as they are now in fifth spot on the table with 12 points to their name. They will have the chance to re-enter the top four if they manage to beat DC and take their total points tally to 14.

DC, on the other hand, are still in a do-or-die situation as they are eighth in the table with 10 points in 12 matches. They will need a win over RR to stay alive; otherwise, it will be curtains for their IPL 2026 campaign.

IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Now let’s take a look at how the qualification scenarios for both teams look.

Rajasthan Royals playoffs qualification scenario

RR are currently fifth on the table with 12 points in 11 matches. If they win all their remaining games, they will reach 18 points and qualify for the playoffs with ease.

However, even if they lose to DC, they can qualify by winning their next two games, provided PBKS lose at least one more game or CSK fail to win any more games.

The inaugural champions will be in trouble if they lose two of their next three games, as they will possibly have to depend on net run rate. If RR fail to win any match from here, they will be eliminated.

Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenario

DC are currently eighth on the table with 10 points and can only reach a maximum of 14 points. If they lose any of their next two games, they will be eliminated from the playoffs race on the spot. However, if they manage to win both games, they will have to hope that PBKS, RR and CSK fail to win any of their remaining games to qualify.

IPL 2026 points table: