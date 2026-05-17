IPL 2026: Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing in RR vs DC match today?

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the crucial Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, with a top-four spot in the points table on the line.

However, RR’s team management decided to make a major change ahead of their game against DC, as skipper Riyan Parag announced at the toss that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for the game as part of workload management.

IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Ravindra Jadeja, who has been instrumental for RR this season, will be missing his first game in IPL 2026. Ravi Singh has been named as Jadeja’s replacement in the playing 11.

RR invited to bat first

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and invited the Riyan Parag-led RR side to bat first. Apart from Jadeja missing out for RR, DC also made one change in their playing 11, with Tripurana Vijay making his debut in place of Auqib Nabi.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala

Rajasthan Royals playoff qualification scenario

Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth with 12 points from 11 matches. Winning all their remaining games will take them to 18 points and guarantee a playoff spot.

Even if they lose to Delhi Capitals, they can still qualify by winning their final two matches, provided Punjab Kings lose at least one more game or Chennai Super Kings do not win again.

However, losing two of their last three matches could leave RR dependent on net run rate, while failing to win any remaining game would eliminate them from the tournament.