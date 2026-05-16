IPL 2026: DC vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heading towards its business end and, in a crucial clash on the road to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 62 of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 17.

The game is once again important for both sides, as a win for RR will take them one step closer towards a top-four finish on the points table. On the other hand, DC desperately need a win to stay alive in the tournament for the time being.

In terms of team combination, RR are still heavily dependent on their opening pair of Vaibhav and Yashasvi to score runs, as the middle order continues to struggle. In bowling, Archer and Burger are delivering consistently, but they are not getting support from the others. RR will need to play as a unit if they wish to qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, DC are still banking on their batting prowess to get the job done. Rahul, Miller and Stubbs are playing good cricket. However, the form of the middle order will be a concern for them.

IPL 2026: DC vs RR playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs RR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 31

RR won: 15

DC won: 16

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

RR squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026 match on May 17: DC vs RR live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 17 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will clash in match 62 of IPL 2026 on May 17 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the DC vs RR IPL 2026 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

When will the live toss for the DC vs RR take place?

The live toss for the DC vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 17.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs RR IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the DC vs RR match.