IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as both teams continue their push for a playoff spot.

RR enter the contest with momentum but remain heavily dependent on openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have carried the batting unit throughout the season.

Their middle order has struggled for consistency, putting additional pressure on bowlers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, who have been the standout performers with the ball. Rajasthan will need stronger collective contributions to strengthen their top-four hopes.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the tournament and will rely on their powerful batting lineup once again. KL Rahul, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs have shown good form, though the inconsistency of the middle order remains a concern.

Mitchell Starc’s return has improved the bowling attack, but DC pacers continue to concede heavily. On Delhi’s batting-friendly surface, the Capitals will expect their batters to lead the charge in a must-win encounter.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 26

Wins: 13

Losses: 12

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 52%

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 18

Wins: 9

Losses: 9

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs RR

Delhi Capitals enter the must-win contest with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after managing only 10 points from 12 matches. The biggest positive for DC remains the form of KL Rahul, who has been their most dependable batter this season, while Tristan Stubbs and Pathum Nissanka will also carry major responsibility in the middle order.

However, concerns continue around the bowling unit. Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi have shown flashes of brilliance, but the Indian pace attack, including T Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar, has leaked runs consistently.

The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav has also struggled to dominate opposition batters. DC will hope home conditions finally work in their favour against an explosive Royals batting unit.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi

Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Tripurana Vijay, Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj Nigam

DC squad for IPL 2026:

Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs DC

Rajasthan Royals arrive with momentum and confidence after a short break that could further freshen up the squad ahead of a crucial encounter. Much of the spotlight will remain on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose fearless strokeplay has transformed RR’s batting line-up this season.

Alongside him, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have provided consistency, while Shimron Hetmyer adds finishing firepower. The only concern for the Royals is skipper Riyan Parag’s inconsistent form despite recently earning India A captaincy honours.

Their bowling attack, however, looks well balanced with Jofra Archer leading the pace battery and Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma offering variety and control. RR know a victory would significantly strengthen their playoff chances.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: DC vs RR key player battles

DC batters vs RR bowlers

Batter (DC) Bowler (RR) Inns Runs Outs SR KL Rahul Jofra Archer 9 58 3 132 KL Rahul Ravindra Jadeja 13 92 2 141 Abishek Porel Jofra Archer 2 14 1 127 Tristan Stubbs Jofra Archer 5 41 2 158 Tristan Stubbs Ravindra Jadeja 4 33 1 165 David Miller Jofra Archer 11 74 4 146 Axar Patel Ravindra Jadeja 8 39 2 118 Ashutosh Sharma Tushar Deshpande 3 26 1 173

RR batters vs DC bowlers