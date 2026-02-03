IPL 2026: RCB announces Nothing as new title sponsors for two seasons

The Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), announced Nothing phones as their new title sponsors for the next two seasons on Tuesday. The announcement was made through a social media post on Instagram with the caption, “Two years. One partnership. @nothingindia, let’s do this.”

Menon noted that Nothing's bold, creative and next-generation outlook aligns seamlessly with RCB's progressive identity and strong connect with young fans. "We are delighted to welcome Nothing into the RCB family. Their approach to innovation and design resonates with what RCB stands for, both on and off the field," he said.

RCB’s win in 2025 is inspiring: Nothing co-founder

Commenting on the partnership, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President of Nothing, said Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign in 2025 was a source of inspiration.

Evangelidis noted that RCB’s championship run captured the passion, emotion and relentless energy that define cricket in India, making the association a natural fit. He added that partnering with the reigning champions as title sponsor aligns closely with Nothing’s own ambition and momentum as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the Indian market, and reflects the company’s desire to connect with fans through sport at its most powerful.

RCB part ways with Qatar Airways

Previously, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were backed by Qatar Airways as their title sponsor, a partnership that ran for three seasons. The agreement, estimated to be worth around ₹75 crore, played a key role in strengthening RCB’s commercial profile during that period. The association ensured strong brand visibility across jerseys, digital assets and match-day branding, before the franchise moved on to a new title sponsorship arrangement ahead of the latest season.