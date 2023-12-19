IPL 2024 auction: Lucknow Super Giants entire squad and players' salary

Shivam Mavi the highest paid player of the LSG at the IPL 2024 auction. Photo: @BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got Shivam Mavi as their costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mavi was paid Rs 6.4 Cr out of the Rs 13.4 Cr that the LSG came within the auction. Apart from him, LSG also got three more players for more than Rs 1 Cr.

Manimaran Siddhartha of Tamil Nandu, a left-arm spinner was paid Rs 2.2 Cr by the LSG while England’s David Willey and Australia’s Ashton Turner were bought at their base price. LSG also got an emerging all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni for base price.

Fresh buys for LSG at the IPL 2024 auction

Player Nationality Role Price Shivam Mavi Indian Bowler ₹6,40,00,000 M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹2,40,00,000 David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Ashton Turner Overseas Batter ₹1,00,00,000 Arshin Kulkarni Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

LSG Retained Players





LSG Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq