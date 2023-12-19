Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Lucknow Super Giants entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Lucknow Super Giants after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Shivam Mavi stars in India's two run win vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede, Mumbai. Photo: @BCCI

Shivam Mavi the highest paid player of the LSG at the IPL 2024 auction. Photo: @BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got Shivam Mavi as their costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mavi was paid Rs 6.4 Cr out of the Rs 13.4 Cr that the LSG came within the auction. Apart from him, LSG also got three more players for more than Rs 1 Cr. 

Manimaran Siddhartha of Tamil Nandu, a left-arm spinner was paid Rs 2.2 Cr by the LSG while England’s David Willey and Australia’s Ashton Turner were bought at their base price. LSG also got an emerging all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni for base price.
Fresh buys for LSG at the IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Shivam Mavi Indian Bowler ₹6,40,00,000
M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹2,40,00,000
David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000
Ashton Turner Overseas Batter ₹1,00,00,000
Arshin Kulkarni Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

LSG Retained Players

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
Player Nationality Role Price
       
KL Rahul Indian Batter ₹17,00,00,000
Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹8,25,00,000
Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹7,50,00,000
Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹6,75,00,000
Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹5,75,00,000
K. Gowtham Indian All-Rounder ₹90,00,000
Kyle Mayers Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Mohsin Khan Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Ayush Badoni Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Karan Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Nicholas Pooran Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹16,00,00,000
Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Naveen Ul Haq Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000
Yash Thakur Indian Bowler ₹45,00,000
Yudhvir Charak Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Prerak Mankad Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Ravi Bishnoi Indian Bowler ₹4,00,00,000
Marcus Stoinis Overseas All-Rounder ₹9,20,00,000
Mayank Yadav Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Shivam Mavi Indian Bowler ₹6,40,00,000
M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹2,40,00,000
David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000
Ashton Turner Overseas Batter ₹1,00,00,000
Arshin Kulkarni Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

