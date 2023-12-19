IPL 2024 auction: Lucknow Super Giants entire squad and players' salary

Shivam Mavi the highest paid player of the LSG at the IPL 2024 auction. Photo: @BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got Shivam Mavi as their costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mavi was paid Rs 6.4 Cr out of the Rs 13.4 Cr that the LSG came within the auction. Apart from him, LSG also got three more players for more than Rs 1 Cr.
Manimaran Siddhartha of Tamil Nandu, a left-arm spinner was paid Rs 2.2 Cr by the LSG while England’s David Willey and Australia’s Ashton Turner were bought at their base price. LSG also got an emerging all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni for base price.
LSG Retained Players
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq
LSG Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
KL Rahul
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹17,00,00,000
|
Krunal Pandya
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹8,25,00,000
|
Mark Wood
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹7,50,00,000
|
Quinton De Kock
|
Overseas
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹6,75,00,000
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹5,75,00,000
|
K. Gowtham
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹90,00,000
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Karan Sharma
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹16,00,00,000
|
Amit Mishra
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Naveen Ul Haq
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Yash Thakur
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹45,00,000
|
Yudhvir Charak
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Prerak Mankad
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹9,20,00,000
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹6,40,00,000
|
M. Siddharth
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹2,40,00,000
|
David Willey
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹2,00,00,000
|
Ashton Turner
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Mohd. Arshad Khan
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST