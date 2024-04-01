Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024- 'Behave': Manjrekar asks Mumbai crowd to cheer for Hardik at toss

This statement from Manjrekar came in light of alleged booing that Pandya has received in the last two matches as captain of the MI team in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Manjrekar cautioned the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to 'behave' properly and asked them to give a big round of applause to Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya when he came out for toss against the Rajasthan Royals in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, April 1. 

At the toss, which was won by Sanju Samson, the skipper of the Royals, Manjrekar, while introducing Pandya, said, " Ladies and Gentle Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, please give a big round of applause and behave" before he went on to induce Samson and call the toss eventually. 
This statement from Manjrekar came in light of alleged booing that Pandya has received in the last two matches as captain of the MI team in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. This is the first home game for Pandya after being appointed as the skipper of the Mumbai outsit and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) issued a stern warning against heckling Pandya by the crowd. 

Hardik Pandya about the loss against SRH

Hardik on his part said that he was not thinking about the loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. "We always look forward to the future and need to follow the process. Looking forward to playing a brand of cricket everyone enjoys," said the Mumbai captain. Mumbai are yet to win a game in IPL 2024. 

50th Anniversary of Wankhede Stadium

This game also marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium which was inaugurated way back in 1974. The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals game will be the 110th IPL match at this venue. 

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

