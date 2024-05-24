IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

In Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today (May 24). Sunrisers will be aiming for a spot in the IPL 2024 in their second attempt after losing the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 21.





Meanwhile, Rajasthan entered the Qualifier 2 after winning the Eliminator against high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The winner of today's match will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on May 26.

Coming to team dynamics, Sunrisers might bring an extra spinner in their Playing 11 if the Chepauk wicket assist the spinners. Rajasthan will look to retain their winning combinaton from previous match.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

[Impact Substitute: Sanvir Singh/Mayank Markande]

RR Playing 11 probables: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

[Impact substitute: Shimron Hetmyer/Nandre Burger]

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10

Rajasthan Royals won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0



Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the SRH vs RR live toss take place on Tuesday (May 24) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024?

In IPL 2024, SRH vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the SRH vs RR live match start on May 24?

The Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the SRH vs RR IPL match in India for free.