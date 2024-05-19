IPL 2024: RR vs KKR head-to-head, Guwahati weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 70 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on today (Sunday). Rajasthan need to win today's match and hope SRH lose so that they enter the IPL 2024 Playoffs as top two team

Kolkata are set to finish the league stage at the top of the IPL 2024 points table despite the result.

IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

RR vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as both Rajasthan and Kolkata have won 14 matches each while one match between them was abandoned.

Total matches played: 29

Rajasthan Royals won: 14

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14

No result: 0

Abandoned: 1

RR vs KKR head-to-head at Barsapara Stadium

This is the first time both teams are playing against each at Barsapara Stadium

RR vs KKR head-to-head at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur

Total matches played: 6

Rajasthan Royals won: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

RR vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 11

Rajasthan Royals won: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 6

Abandoned: 1

Rajasthan vs Kolkata head-to-head stats venue-wise

RR vs KKR head-to-head venue-wise Venues Total matches played KKR won RR won Abandoned Brabourne Stadium 2 - 2 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - - Eden Gardens 11 6 4 1 Kingsmead 1 1 - - Newlands 1 - 1 - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 3 3 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 -

Barsapara Stadium key stats

Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 3 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won batting second 1 Average first innings total 180 Runs per over 8.58 Runs per wicket 26.82 Highest total recorded 199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023 Lowest total recorded 142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023

IPL Record at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Last 3 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 3 Matches won batting first 2 Matches won batting second 1 Average first innings score 180 Average first innings winning score 198 Average powerplay score 55 Average death-over score 49.6

IPL 2024 key stats at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

Matches: 1

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings total: 144

Average second innings total: 145

Barsapara Stadiun pitch report for RR vs KKR match

The wicket at Barsapara Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature with bowlers making life miserable for the batters. When RR hosted Punjab at the same venue, they failed put up big score while batting first and score of 170 could be a match-winning.

Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs KKR IPL match

According weather forecast, there is chances of thunderstorm at 2 PM IST but the chances of rainfall reduced significantly by the evening. The showers may return in the night but it's intensity could not be determined.