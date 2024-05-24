Business Standard
IPL 2025: Hopefully, Dhoni will be available for CSK - Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said he is 'very, very hopeful' of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni participating in IPL 2025 as a player.

Dhoni, who led CSK to a record five Indian Premier League titles, stepped down as the skipper before the start of the ongoing season, handing the responsibilities to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led the team to a fifth place finish.
Speculations have been rife that this could be Dhoni's final season in the tournament but Viswanathan asserted that it was completely up to the former India captain to take a final call on his future.
 
"I do not know. It is a question which only MS can answer. The question for us, we have always respected the decisions taken by MS. We have left it to him," he said to a question on CSK's YouTube channel.
"As all of you know, he has always taken his decisions and announced them at the appropriate time. We do expect that we will get a decision as and when he decides.
"But we are very, very hopeful that he will be available for CSK the next year. That is the view and expectations of the fans and mine."

Dhoni, who had underwent surgery to treat a knee injury issue last year, scored 161 runs in 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.55 this season. He was also good behind the stumps.

A mega IPL auction has been scheduled later in the year and if Dhoni continues, CSK will undoubtedly be retaining him.
However, the number of players allowed to be retained still needs clarity.
Viswanathan said that discussions are yet to take place on the same with the BCCI.
"It is too early because we have still not heard from BCCI on the kind of retentions which are going to be part of the next cycle of auction.
"So we are expecting that the BCCI would discuss with all franchise owners before they take a decision on retention.

