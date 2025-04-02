Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

The IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will rely on their experienced bowling attack to secure a memorable homecoming against Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL match. RCB's pace duo, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been effective with economical figures, and their ability to contain Gujarat's formidable top order, including Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, will be key. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batter-friendly pitch poses a challenge for bowlers, but RCB's quick bowlers, along with support from Yash Dayal, should help manage the threat.
 
In contrast, Gujarat's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, will look to exploit RCB's vulnerability to spin, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt key players to watch. GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, former RCB players, will aim to take early wickets and set up the spinners for success. The match promises to be a crucial contest between RCB's in-form batting and Gujarat's varied bowling attack.
 
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet 

How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 2 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 begin on April 2?
 
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. 
Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

