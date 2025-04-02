IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will rely on their experienced bowling attack to secure a memorable homecoming against Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL match. RCB's pace duo, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been effective with economical figures, and their ability to contain Gujarat's formidable top order, including Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, will be key. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batter-friendly pitch poses a challenge for bowlers, but RCB's quick bowlers, along with support from Yash Dayal, should help manage the threat.
In contrast, Gujarat's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, will look to exploit RCB's vulnerability to spin, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt key players to watch. GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, former RCB players, will aim to take early wickets and set up the spinners for success. The match promises to be a crucial contest between RCB's in-form batting and Gujarat's varied bowling attack.
IPL 2025 RCB vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 2 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 begin on April 2?
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and GT will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
