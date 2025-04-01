Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The two teams have met twice at this venue, with each side claiming one victory.
 
RCB comes into this match on the back of two consecutive wins, showcasing their ability to both chase and defend effectively. This will be their first home game of the season, and they will be eager to perform in front of their passionate fan base, who are expected to fill the stadium. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has been playing a well-rounded game, with key players stepping up when needed, contributing to the team's success.
 
 
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a mixed start to the season. They faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings, who posted a daunting 243 runs, led by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh. Despite a spirited chase, GT fell short by 11 runs, finishing with 232. However, they bounced back strongly in their next outing, securing a win against Mumbai Indians with a solid performance in both batting and bowling. 

Also Read

LSG vs PBKS

LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: PBKS on top with quick wickets, Rishabh Pant departs on 2

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Not much has changed in me physically after injury, says Prasidh

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

LSG vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs PBKS cricket match live?

LSG vs PBKS playing 11

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, Pant and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

 
IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma
 
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
 
RCB vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
Total matches played: 5
RCB won: 3
GT won: 2
No result: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.
 
GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.
 
IPL 2025 match on April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live toss, RCB vs GT telecast and Bangalore vs Gujarat live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 2 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in IPL 2025 on April 2 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?
 
Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 2.
 
When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT take place?
 
The live toss for the RCB vs GT cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 2.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match?
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match in India?
 
The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT match.
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 

More From This Section

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Lucknow

Lucknow pitch report

IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

SRH vs RR

Telangana CM directs inquiry into SRH's allegations vs HCA for free pass

Ashwani Kumar

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya hails MI scouts after Ashwani's dream debut vs KKR

IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Jio extends offers; check how fans can watch IPL for free on JioHotstar

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon