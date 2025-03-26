IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs KKR cricket match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both seeking redemption after disappointing losses, will clash in an IPL match on Wednesday. KKR lost their opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, while RR faced a heavy 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR's bowlers, except for Sunil Narine, struggled to contain RCB's batters, raising concerns about the effectiveness of Varun Chakravarthy, who was taken apart by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The team hopes Chakravarthy will regain form on a Guwahati pitch expected to offer some assistance. Additionally, Anrich Nortje’s potential return from injury could bolster KKR's bowling attack.
KKR's middle order, despite a strong start from Ajinkya Rahane and Narine, faltered, with key players like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell making reckless shot selections. Rinku Singh's recent batting form has been underwhelming, and the team will need him to contribute effectively.
RR's bowling unit, including Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was ineffective against SRH. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's decision-making also seemed uncertain. Both teams aim for sharper execution and a quick turnaround in their performances to secure a much-needed victory.
IPL 2025 RR vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RR vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in the IPL 2025?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 26 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 begin on March 26?
The IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
