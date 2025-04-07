Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: MI vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Mumbai

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Mumbai

The two teams have played against each other 33 times in IPL, out of which MI have won on 19 occasions, while RCB have won 14 matches so far.

MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams enter this match on the back of losses in their previous encounters, making it a crucial fixture for both sides. MI will be aiming to bounce back after their recent defeat, while RCB will look to recover from their setback.    
 
With both teams eager to get back to winning ways, this match promises to be an exciting and competitive contest, with both sides looking to capitalize on any opportunity to turn their form around.
 
 
MI vs RCB head-to-head:
 
The two teams have played against each other 33 times in IPL, out of which MI have won on 19 occasions, while RCB have won 14 matches so far. 

Overall
Total matches played: 33
MI won: 19
RCB won: 14
N/R: 0
 
MI vs RCB head-to-head stats at venues: 
 
MI vs RCB H2H stats
Venue Matches Played MI Won RCB won No Result
Brabourne Stadium 1 0 1 0
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 0
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 0 3 0
Kingsmead 1 1 0 0
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 11 8 3 0
MA Chidambaram Stadium 3 1 2 0
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 0
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 0
St George's Park 1 1 0 0
The Wanderers Stadium 1 0 1 0
Wankhede Stadium 11 8 3 0
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The two teams met at this very venue the last time they were face to face, for match number 25 of IPL 2024. The match was won by the home side, who chased down 197 and registered a 7-wicket win on the night.     
Wankhede Stadium key toss stats 
 
MI vs RCB key toss stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 117 -
Matches Won Batting First 54 46.15%
Matches Won Batting Second 63 53.85%
Matches Won Winning Toss 61 52.14%
Matches Won Losing Toss 56 47.86%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

