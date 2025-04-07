Monday, April 07, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Kohli-Bumrah friendly banter at display in Mumbai

Virat, looking in great form, blasted his fifty in just 29 balls. After sending Bumrah's second delivery over mid-wicket for a six, he decided to have a little fun with his Indian teammate.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

While the Mumbai crowd cheered the return of their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, to the playing 11 after a long injury layoff, they were also treated to some friendly banter between the MI pacer and Virat Kohli in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium.
 
Virat, looking in great form, blasted his 4th fastest IPL fifty in just 29 balls. After sending Bumrah's second delivery over mid-wicket for a six, he decided to have a little fun with his Indian teammate.   Check MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Kohli-Bumrah involved in friendly banter  In the 11th over, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar blocked a yorker-length delivery from Bumrah. The ball quickly found its way to Bumrah, who then aimed for the non-striker's stumps in an attempt to run out Kohli.  Kohli, never one to back down, turned to Bumrah with a mock-aggressive stride as if gearing up for a tussle. The moment ended with Kohli laughing, giving Bumrah a playful nudge, while Bumrah chuckled and shrugged it off.
 
  Kohli was later dismissed at 67 runs courtesy of a Hardik Pandya delivery as he was caught at mid-wicket.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

