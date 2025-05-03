Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Unadkat attributes SRH's poor run to ineffective bowling, changing pitches

Unadkat attributes SRH's poor run to ineffective bowling, changing pitches

SRH are all but out of the playoff race after suffering a 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

GT vs SRH

GT vs SRH (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Staring at an early exit, India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has opened up on Sunrisers Hyderabad's faltering IPL campaign, attributing their underwhelming performance to ineffective bowling and changing pitch conditions.

SRH are all but out of the playoff race after suffering a 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

"From my experience of playing in the IPL, for a team to do well, there has to be at least three or four guys, in terms of your bowling, who have to contribute in every game. And probably this year I would say that we are lacking that when two guys are bowling well, the other three are probably not really bowling in tandem," Unadkat told reporters.

 

Opting to bowl first, SRH failed to contain the GT top order, who posted a challenging 224 for six. Unadkat managed to pick up three wickets in the final over of the innings.

"Like we look at partnerships in terms of batting, I think it's the same in bowling as well. Because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy. And then the plans also change. So we have to take the blame for not being the best bowling side in the tournament," he said.

Also Read

RCB vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

Shubman Gill

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill facing a one-game ban? Here's what the rules say

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

RCB vs CSK

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

GT vs SRH highlights

GT vs SRH highlights: Gill-Buttler power GT back to winning ways vs SRH

"When you want to win games, you got to be the best. And we haven't been the best. I can't say that there is anything that we lack in terms of practicing and training and planning. It's just the execution out there on the field, which can go wrong at times."  SRH had reached the final last season riding on their ultra-aggressive batting approach. This year too, Pat Cummins and Co. began their campaign with a bang, posting a mammoth 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals. However, they lost momentum thereafter and now lie second from the bottom with just three wins and seven losses in 10 games.

"Last year, we scored 200-plus in four or five matches, and that gave us a sense that we had set a standard. But that can't always be the norm. Other teams and batters are planning better now, and bowlers are also adapting and coming up with new strategies," Unadkat said. 

"Last year, swing was enough to make an impact, but this year, it's about using variations effectively. Also, the pitches are playing a big role. Last year we had a lot of flat pitches, whereas this time we've had more difficult ones. That's why we haven't been able to carry the same momentum."  On Friday, SRH made a promising start to their chase but eventually fell short, managing 186 for six in their 20 overs.

Unadkat blamed sloppy bowling and poor fielding for their loss to GT.

"Look, honestly we felt we could have restricted them to around 200. We didn't field well and that was a reason maybe a couple of dropped catches and a couple of misfields were the reason why we gave those extra 20-25 runs.

"When you're bowling first, you want to restrict or get early wickets. We couldn't and at the same time we also gave away a few more runs in the powerplay... we just couldn't capitalise in the batting innings as well. They bowled in the right areas, executed their plans better than us."  Coetzee lauds GT batters for consistency  Gujarat Titans' Gerald Coetzee, who returned to action and took one for 36 in his first match of the season, lauded his team's top-order batters for their remarkable consistency.

"I think the batters have been very consistent. They're just playing good cricket shots. I think there's not much slogging going on. So maybe it's not as flashy, but I mean, it does the job perfectly," said the South African.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

Shubman Gill

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill clashes with umpires after run-out vs SRH

GT vs SRH

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Games against CSK are most intense, says RCB's Virat Kohli

Virat and Dhoni

IPL 2025: Rain to play spoilsport in possibly last Kohli-Dhoni match-up?

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon