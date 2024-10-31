IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

Business Standard
IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab will be entering the auction with a big purse as they have only spent Rs 9.5 Cr on 2 retentions with majority of the squad released ahead of the new season.

Punjab Kings retentions

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Punjab Kings have gone with just 2 retentions for the new season and will be entering the auction with a big purse with them. Punjab have continued their trend as they were expected to build a whole new team like they they have done over the years as well.  Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and the likes of Sam Curran also make way and will be up for grabs in the IPL 2025 mega auction now this year. 
  Shashank Singh got the top retention at 5.5 Cr while Prabhsimran Singh was the other to be retained for the Kings at 4 Cr. 
Punjab Kings retained players
 
 
  • Shashank Singh - Rs 5.5 Crore
  • Prabhsimran Singh - Rs 4 Crore
   
Full list of released players by Punjab Kings
Player Nationality Role Price
Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 11,50,00,000
Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹ 9,25,00,000
Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹ 8,25,00,000
Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000
Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000
Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000
Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000
Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 55,00,000
Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 18,50,00,000
Sikandar Raza Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batter ₹ 40,00,000
Shivam Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vidwath Kaverappa Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 11,75,00,000
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹ 8,00,00,000
Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 4,20,00,000
Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

