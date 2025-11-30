Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andre Russell retires from IPL, joins KKR as power coach ahead of IPL 2026

Andre Russell retires from IPL, joins KKR as power coach ahead of IPL 2026

Russell has been a key figure for KKR since 2014, helping the franchise secure three IPL titles.

Andre Russell will be part of the KKR setup as a power coach for IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell on Sunday confirmed his retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the upcoming mini-auction on December 16. The 37-year-old will continue his association with Kolkata Knight Riders, joining their coaching setup as a “Power Coach” for the 2026 season.
 
Russell has been a key figure for KKR since 2014, helping the franchise secure three IPL titles. The Caribbean star will transition from player to mentor while continuing to compete in T20 leagues worldwide. 
 

Reflecting on 12 IPL Seasons
 
Taking to X, Russell shared his emotions about leaving the IPL stage:
"Hanging up my IPL boots but not the swagger. What a ride it’s been, 12 seasons of memories and endless love from the @KKRiders family," he wrote.
 
He added: "I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in leagues around the globe. The best part? I’m not leaving home. I’ll continue in KKR’s support staff as the POWER COACH for 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight." 
 
Following in T20 Legends’ Footsteps
 
Russell joins the ranks of Caribbean T20 legends like Kieron Pollard, who now serves as batting coach for Mumbai Indians despite still representing the franchise in other leagues.
 
"I felt it was the right time to retire from the IPL," Russell said. "I want to leave a legacy, not fade away. It’s better to step away when fans still feel I have more to offer than to wait until it’s too late."
 
He also admitted that seeing himself in edited photos wearing other team jerseys made him reflect deeply on his loyalty to KKR: "It felt strange to see myself in any color other than purple and gold, which led to a few sleepless nights."
 
Embracing the “Power Coach” Role
 
Russell has had extensive discussions with KKR management, including CEO Venky Mysore and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, about his new role.
 
"The title ‘Power Coach’ fits me perfectly," Russell explained. "The energy I bring while batting and fielding, and my ability to impact games, can help players in every department." 
Andre Russell IPL batting and fielding stats
Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
140 21 2651 88* 28.2 1522 174.18 0 12 186 223 40 0
 
IPL Career Highlights
 
Russell made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before joining KKR in 2014. Known for his explosive batting and key wickets, he played 140 IPL matches, scoring 2,651 runs at a strike rate of 174.18, including 12 fifties. 
Andre Russell IPL bowling stats
Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
140 1806 2863 123 5/15 23.28 9.51 14.68 2 1
 
With the ball, he took 123 wickets at an economy of 9.51, featuring a memorable five-wicket haul.
 
Closing the Chapter
 
Russell’s retirement from IPL playing comes a day after Faf du Plessis, 41, announced he would skip the 2025 season to participate in other leagues. While his playing days in the IPL have ended, Russell will continue to contribute to KKR, bringing his trademark power and energy to the next generation of players.

Andre Russell Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

