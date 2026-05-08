IPL 2026: BCCI issues strict advisory to IPL teams over protocol breaches

In an unusual but firm move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has circulated a detailed advisory to all 10 IPL franchises, warning them against multiple breaches related to discipline, conduct, and security protocols during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

The seven-page document, signed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, stressed that repeated violations could seriously damage the reputation of the IPL, individual franchises, and the board itself.

Multiple violations highlighted by the Board

Although no specific franchise, player, or official was named in the advisory, the BCCI outlined several concerning incidents that have reportedly taken place this season. These included:

Unauthorised visitors entering hotel rooms of players and support staff

Franchise owners interacting with players during live matches in restricted zones

Use of vapes and e-cigarettes at match venues

Team members leaving hotels without proper approval

The advisory stated: “It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violations have occurred involving players, support staff, and team officials during the course of the current IPL season.”

“These incidents, if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned, and the BCCI as the governing body.” They further added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 DC vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley stadium stats The development follows recent comments from IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal and Saikia regarding “anomalies” flagged by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) and security teams involving unauthorised individuals around franchises.

BCCI tightens rules around hotel access

One of the biggest concerns raised in the advisory involved unauthorised guests visiting player and staff hotel rooms without informing the team manager. Under IPL rules, all such visits require prior approval and must also be communicated to the ACU representative attached to the franchise.

The BCCI noted that in several instances, team managers were completely unaware of these visits. Going forward, written approval will be mandatory even for family members and friends. Guests will only be permitted to meet players in hotel lobby areas.

The board also highlighted risks associated with corruption and exploitation in high-profile sporting environments.

“BCCI draws the attention of all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments.”

It added that the possibility of serious legal allegations could not be ignored and urged franchises to remain “vigilant and proactive” at all times.

Franchise owners warned over dugout interactions

The advisory also expressed concern over franchise owners attempting to communicate with players and team officials during live matches. According to IPL regulations, owners are not permitted to enter restricted zones or interact with players until after the conclusion of the match.

The BCCI specifically mentioned incidents where owners tried to “communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact” with players during games.

“Such conduct, however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the advisory stated.

The board clarified that any unauthorised entry into dugouts, dressing rooms, or playing areas would be treated as a serious violation of the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations.

Strict stand against vaping and prohibited substances

Another key issue highlighted was the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes at IPL venues and team facilities. The advisory came shortly after Riyan Parag was penalised for vaping in the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

The BCCI reiterated that vaping and e-cigarettes are prohibited under Indian law and warned franchises that violations could lead to legal consequences.

According to the advisory, prohibited substances are banned across stadiums, dressing rooms, dugouts, hotels, and training facilities.

Random checks and severe penalties planned

The board confirmed that it would now conduct surprise inspections to ensure franchises comply with all protocols. It also warned that disciplinary action for violations could include financial penalties, suspension, show-cause notices, or even disqualification from the IPL.

“The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council wish to make unequivocally clear that any breach of the directives set out in this Advisory shall be treated as a serious disciplinary matter,” the advisory stated.

The board further clarified that legal breaches involving security lapses, harassment, or prohibited substances could be referred directly to law enforcement authorities.

Concluding the advisory, the BCCI stressed that the measures are intended to safeguard everyone associated with the league.

“The reason for issuing the advisory was not to ‘restrict’ them but importantly ‘protect’ all the stakeholders ‘from risks that are real, foreseeable, and, if not mitigated, deeply damaging.’”