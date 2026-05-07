LSG vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a reverse fixture of the IPL 2026 tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
It has been a difficult campaign so far for LSG, who currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from nine matches. With their chances of making the playoffs rapidly fading, the team will be desperate to turn things around and keep their slim hopes alive. A strong performance at home could provide the much-needed momentum as they look to secure only their third win of the season.
On the other hand, RCB have enjoyed a far more successful run this year. With six victories from nine games, they are placed second in the standings and remain firmly in contention for a top finish. Despite suffering a recent defeat, the Bengaluru-based side will aim to bounce back quickly and maintain their consistency. Another win would not only strengthen their position but also bring them closer to sealing a playoff berth.
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With both teams having contrasting fortunes this season, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle.
|IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch LSG vs RCB in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled for May 7 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2026?
The game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs RCB match?
The toss is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the LSG vs RCB match begin?
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of LSG vs RCB in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of LSG vs RCB in India?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 6:49 PM IST