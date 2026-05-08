IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to bounce back when they face the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 51 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. DC enter this clash after suffering a disappointing defeat at home against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a result that has further dented their campaign.

So far this season, the 2020 IPL finalists have managed just one win in their last five matches. This poor run of form has left them in a difficult position, and they will need a strong turnaround if they are to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Every game from here on becomes crucial for the Capitals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Despite their struggles, DC boast a highly talented squad capable of turning things around. Their top-order batting has shown good form at times, but consistency has been lacking, which has cost them key matches. On the positive side, their bowling attack has received a major boost with the return of Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi from injury, significantly strengthening their pace department. If both units click together, DC can still challenge strongly in the remaining games.

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)

Matches: 24

Wins: 12

Losses: 11

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 53%

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)

Matches: 47

Wins: 16

Losses: 29

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 34%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs KKR

DC’s batting revolves around KL Rahul, who is in superb form with 445 runs at an average of 49.44 and a strike rate of nearly 181, also ranking high in the Orange Cap race. Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana have provided solid support with strong strike rates.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: RCB, LSG, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders Sameer Rizvi has emerged as a valuable contributor with two fifties, while Tristan Stubbs has added stability despite a modest strike rate. However, captain Axar Patel’s batting form remains a concern. With the ball, Axar leads the attack with nine wickets, followed by Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc, while Kuldeep Yadav nears 250 T20 wickets.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan.

Impact Player: Karun Nair

DC squad for IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs DC

Ajinkya Rahane has been steady, scoring 205 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 131.42, often anchoring the innings. Finn Allen showed intent with a quick 29 off 13 balls and will be key in the powerplay, especially against Mitchell Starc. Angkrish Raghuvanshi returned to form with a fluent 59, strengthening the No. 3 spot.

Rinku Singh has rediscovered form with 158 runs in three unbeaten innings. Cameron Green remains an X-factor. Sunil Narine reached 200 IPL wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy has been in top form. Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora have been inconsistent but capable of breakthroughs.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

IPL 2026: DC vs KKR key player battles

Rinku Singh vs Kuldeep Yadav

Rinku Singh began the season in a subdued manner, struggling to find his usual timing and rhythm. But in the last few matches, he has rediscovered his touch, registering consecutive fifties and following it up with a quickfire unbeaten 22 off 11 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, his Uttar Pradesh teammate Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t been at his peak either, managing seven wickets in 10 games. Still, the left-arm wrist spinner remains a constant wicket-taking option. Their matchup in the middle overs promises a fascinating contest between Rinku’s aggressive resurgence and Kuldeep’s subtle variations.

Mitchell Starc vs Finn Allen

Mitchell Starc missed the early phase of the tournament but has made an immediate impact since returning. The left-arm pacer has already picked up three wickets in two games and maintained a respectable economy rate of 8.75.

Finn Allen, however, is the kind of batter who looks to attack from ball one. He is unlikely to play cautiously against Starc and will try to dominate early if the deliveries come into his hitting zones. Coming off a quick 29 off 13 balls in the previous match, Allen will be brimming with intent going into this duel.

Sunil Narine vs KL Rahul

Sunil Narine has once again delivered a dependable season with the ball, picking up nine wickets in eight matches. More impressive has been his control, maintaining an economy of just 6.81, continuing his reputation as one of the hardest bowlers to score freely against.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has been in excellent touch overall, sitting among the top run-scorers with 445 runs in 10 innings at a blazing strike rate of 180.89, despite a minor setback in his previous outing against the Super Kings. If he gets settled early, he becomes extremely difficult to dislodge. This battle between Narine’s control and Rahul’s fluency could have a major say in the outcome of the game.