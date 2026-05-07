IPL 2026 LSG vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium stats

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be eager to turn things around at home when they face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 50 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7.

Both teams head into the contest with very different seasons so far. LSG have struggled significantly, sitting at the bottom of the table with only two wins from nine matches. In contrast, RCB have been in strong form, registering six wins in nine games to occupy second place on the standings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Lucknow’s main issue has been their inability to settle on a balanced combination, despite multiple changes throughout the season. Their batting showed signs of revival in the previous match when they posted a commanding 228, but their bowling unit faltered once again as they failed to defend the total against Mumbai Indians, highlighting ongoing inconsistency.

RCB, on the other hand, have enjoyed a largely stable campaign, although they come into this fixture after a setback against Gujarat Titans. Their middle-order batting has shown some inconsistency in recent matches, but the management is expected to stick with the same playing XI for this important clash.

ALSO READ: KSCA disappointed after missing out on IPL 2026 playoffs hosting rights Ahead of the encounter, attention will also be on the captains’ records, probable team combinations, and key individual battles that could influence the outcome of the match.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report for LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is regarded as a fairly balanced wicket. It usually provides assistance to spinners, with an average first-innings score of around 164 runs, indicating a moderately scoring ground. Batters often find it difficult to play freely due to the conditions.

However, in recent matches, the pitch has shown some improvement for batting, offering better value for shots. It also provides a decent amount of bounce and pace, making it a fairly even contest between batters and bowlers.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 20 matches at the Ekana Stadium, winning 10 and losing 9, with one ended in a tie.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

LSG vs RCB IPL Head-to-head at Ekana Stadium LSG vs RCB H2H at Ekana Season Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date 2023 LSG RCB RCB 18 runs May 1, 2023 2024 LSG RCB LSG 28 runs Apr 27, 2024 2025 LSG RCB RCB 6 wickets May 27, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 2 matches at this venue, winning 2 and losing none.

What happened in the last IPL match at Ekana Stadium?

The last IPL match at the Ekana Stadium featured Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders that eventually ended in a tie with KKR winning the super over.